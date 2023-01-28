Tata Punch EV, BYD Seal and other electric cars launching in India in 2023

As electric cars prepare to enter the Indian auto industry, we look at 5 forthcoming electric vehicles.
The sales of electric cars in India's auto market have increased rapidly during the previous two years (EVs). There is little doubt that the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) India Phase II initiative has contributed to the widespread spread of EVs and PHEVs throughout the nation. Automakers including Tata Motors, MG, Citroen, BYD, and Skoda have planned a slew of new vehicles to compete in the expanding electric vehicle market. We've compiled a list of India's 5 most anticipated new electric vehicles:
1. BYD Seal EV
2. MG Air EV
Essentially a rebadged version of the Wuling Air EV, which is already on sale in Indonesia, the MG Air is a 2-door, 4-seater EV. It is speculated that MG would get the battery pack from Tata AutoComp in India to keep the price down. There will likely be two battery options for the MG Air, with 17.3 kWh and 26.7 kWh capacities. The longer range of the bigger battery is 300 kilometres.
3. Tata Punch EV
Tata showcased the iCNG variant of its Punch mini SUV at the Auto Expo 2023 as opposed to the electric variant. The ALFA platform, which also supports the Altroz hatchback, will serve as the basis for the Tata Punch EV. The Punch EV is speculated to use a more powerful version of the Ziptron electric powertrain used in the Tiago and Tigor EV.
4. Citroen eC3
The eC3 electric car was just introduced to the Indian market by Citroen India. The EV is now available for preorder, with deposits set at Rs 25,000. By the end of February 2023, the EV will be available for purchase, and its pricing will be revealed at that time as well. Discussing the battery and electric motor. A single 29.2 kWh battery pack and 3.3 kW AC charger are standard equipment for the Citroen eC3. According to Citroen, the eC3 can be charged from 10 to 80 percent with a DC charger in only 57 minutes. And according to Citroen, the eC3 can go 320 kilometres (200 miles) on a single charge.
5. Skoda Enyaq EV
Skoda may possibly sell cheaper two-wheel drive Enyaq iVs. The Skoda Enyaq IV has a panoramic sunroof, heated front and back seats, a massaging driver's seat, and tri-zone temperature control. Dual electric motors on each axle provide 265 horsepower and power the all-wheel drive EV.