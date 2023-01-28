Tata Punch EV, BYD Seal and other electric cars launching in India in 2023

4/5

The eC3 electric car was just introduced to the Indian market by Citroen India. The EV is now available for preorder, with deposits set at Rs 25,000. By the end of February 2023, the EV will be available for purchase, and its pricing will be revealed at that time as well. Discussing the battery and electric motor. A single 29.2 kWh battery pack and 3.3 kW AC charger are standard equipment for the Citroen eC3. According to Citroen, the eC3 can be charged from 10 to 80 percent with a DC charger in only 57 minutes. And according to Citroen, the eC3 can go 320 kilometres (200 miles) on a single charge.