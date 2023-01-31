Honda Activa with electric conversion kit gets 120 km range on single charge

Headlines

Viral video: Girl's charming dance to 'Pahadi' song impresses internet, watch

Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day 2023: Check timings, roads to avoid, alternate routes

Meet woman who founded Rs 8000 crore company with husband after he quit his job, not from IIT, IIM

Not Sangam or Naaz, but this film was the first Indian movie to be shot abroad

Meet woman who holds key role in Rs 43,130 crore revenue company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 24,050 cr net worth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Girl's charming dance to 'Pahadi' song impresses internet, watch

Meet woman who founded Rs 8000 crore company with husband after he quit his job, not from IIT, IIM

Not Sangam or Naaz, but this film was the first Indian movie to be shot abroad

8 players who earn more than Virat Kohli in IPL

7 must-watch films of Sridevi on her birth anniversary

7 yoga asanas for joint pain, arthritis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

Not Sangam or Naaz, but this film was the first Indian movie to be shot abroad

This popular Indian actress refused to be part of Steven Spielberg's iconic blockbuster Jurassic Park

'Always a superstar': Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol celebrates Gadar 2 success, pens heartfelt note with throwback photo

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Honda Activa with electric conversion kit gets 120 km range on single charge

Many individuals who now use ICE scooters like to transition to electric vehicles because of the lower running costs.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Electric vehicles are becoming more popular in India each day. Honda India, one of the country's leading two-wheeler manufacturers, has announced plans to introduce an electric version of its best-selling Activa scooter which is expected to be launched in India sometime in early 2024. If you want an electric activa but can't wait till they hit the market, you may have your current petrol activa converted to run on electricity instead.

A YouTuber (Diy Tech.in telugu) from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh has transformed a regular ICE Activa into an electric vehicle. All of the alterations appear fantastically well-thought-out and coordinated. It would be difficult to tell if it has been converted unless you specifically looked for green decals and EV badges.

The modder has converted an earlier Honda Activa from an internal combustion engine to a battery-powered vehicle. A hub motor installed in the back wheel provides propulsion. This motor has a constant power rating of 1 kW and a peak power rating of 2–2.5 kW, according to the modder. The battery pack has prismatic cells and operates at 72 volts and 40 amps. This amounts to a capacity of around 2.88 kWh. More than 120 kilometres of driving distance is claimed by the modder on a single charge. However, you can only go as fast as 55 km/h.

An all-digital instrument cluster replaces the standard Activa's analogue gauges in this Electric Activa upgrade. Motor RPM is among the many metrics shown. The engine's starting switch has been repurposed as a horn since it is no longer needed.

Investors' stock market engine Activa rides on its swingarm. A replacement swingarm equipped with dual dampers was required. The standard Activa is shocked from just one side. The charging port is located close to the footboard, but the battery compartment and storage room remain hidden.

Also, READ: Cheapest luxury cars in India from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and others

The modder claims the whole cost of the modification, including the cost of the car itself, is Rs 1 lakh. More than half of the cost is attributable to batteries alone. This modder claims that a full charge overnight is all that's needed to maintain a battery's charge, and he seldom suggests using rapid charging. Battery packs come with a three-year warranty.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

First time in India, government proposes community service as punishment for petty offences

Who was Pingali Venkayya, the man behind India's national flag?

Abhishek Bachchan wants mom Jaya Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai to do more films: 'There is so much more to...'

Mukesh Ambani’s new city near Delhi-NCR attracts Rs 1200 crore investment, 2000 residential plots sold

Google Doodle today celebrates Sridevi’s birthday; from inspiring Bollywood journey to mysterious death

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE