Honda Activa with electric conversion kit gets 120 km range on single charge

Many individuals who now use ICE scooters like to transition to electric vehicles because of the lower running costs.

Electric vehicles are becoming more popular in India each day. Honda India, one of the country's leading two-wheeler manufacturers, has announced plans to introduce an electric version of its best-selling Activa scooter which is expected to be launched in India sometime in early 2024. If you want an electric activa but can't wait till they hit the market, you may have your current petrol activa converted to run on electricity instead.

A YouTuber (Diy Tech.in telugu) from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh has transformed a regular ICE Activa into an electric vehicle. All of the alterations appear fantastically well-thought-out and coordinated. It would be difficult to tell if it has been converted unless you specifically looked for green decals and EV badges.

The modder has converted an earlier Honda Activa from an internal combustion engine to a battery-powered vehicle. A hub motor installed in the back wheel provides propulsion. This motor has a constant power rating of 1 kW and a peak power rating of 2–2.5 kW, according to the modder. The battery pack has prismatic cells and operates at 72 volts and 40 amps. This amounts to a capacity of around 2.88 kWh. More than 120 kilometres of driving distance is claimed by the modder on a single charge. However, you can only go as fast as 55 km/h.

An all-digital instrument cluster replaces the standard Activa's analogue gauges in this Electric Activa upgrade. Motor RPM is among the many metrics shown. The engine's starting switch has been repurposed as a horn since it is no longer needed.

Investors' stock market engine Activa rides on its swingarm. A replacement swingarm equipped with dual dampers was required. The standard Activa is shocked from just one side. The charging port is located close to the footboard, but the battery compartment and storage room remain hidden.

The modder claims the whole cost of the modification, including the cost of the car itself, is Rs 1 lakh. More than half of the cost is attributable to batteries alone. This modder claims that a full charge overnight is all that's needed to maintain a battery's charge, and he seldom suggests using rapid charging. Battery packs come with a three-year warranty.