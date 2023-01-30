Search icon
Cheapest luxury cars in India from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and others

If you are planning to buy your first luxury car, here is a list of cheap and best in the segment that you can consider.

It is often said that a car tells a lot about the owner's personality and most agree with it. Owning a luxury car does add up to your status symbol and overall personality. Buying a luxury car is a dream for most of us and entering the luxury car segment is a pretty big step. In the Indian car market, there are many automotive manufacturers that offer luxury cars under Rs 50 lakh. The popular luxury car brands in India include Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Mini and others. If you are planning to buy your first luxury car, here is a list of cheap and best in the segment that you can consider. The prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

 

1. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Rs 41.5 lakh

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Rs 41.5 lakh
1/5

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with advanced driving dynamics combined with coupe design with class-defining luxury. The car gets a distinctive BMW kidney grille, LED headlights and rear lights, frameless doors, powerful shoulders and the sporty rear – sheer authority that is also reflected in the interior. 

2. Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine: Rs 42 lakh

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine: Rs 42 lakh
2/5

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine was launched in India in March 2021. It is offered in three variants - A200, A200d and A35 4Matic. The car features adaptive LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, large electric sunroof, rain sensing wipers, two-zone climate control, massage function and others.

 

3. Audi A4: Rs 43.85 lakh

Audi A4: Rs 43.85 lakh
3/5

The current generation Audi A4 luxury sedan was launched by the company in 2021. The car is offered in two variants - 40TFSI Premium Plus and 40TFSI Technology variants. Under the hood, it is powered by a 2.0-litre engine that produces 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch.

4. Volvo XC40: 45.90 lakh

Volvo XC40: 45.90 lakh
4/5

The Volvo XC40 SUV facelift was launched a few months ago. It comes in a single variant called the B4 Ultimate. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system that produces 197bhp and 300Nm of torque. Inside the cabin, the car gets a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with memory function, crystal gear knob, power-operated tailgate, touchscreen infotainment system among other features.

5. Mini Cooper: 40 lakh

Mini Cooper: 40 lakh
5/5

Mini Cooper is a luxury hatchback that is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 189bhp and 280Nm of peak torque. The car can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds.

 

