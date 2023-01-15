Search icon
British company unveils 270 bhp cow-dung powered tractor to battle climate change

Chris Mann, Bennamann's co-founder, believes this technology can reduce methane emissions and revolutionise emission control.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

British company unveils 270 bhp cow-dung powered tractor to battle climate change
The New Holland T7 tractor (Representational Image)

Cow dung is used as fuel on British farms to fight climate change. Bennamann, a firm established in the United Kingdom, is working to decarbonize agriculture by developing the first tractor that runs only on biogas from farm animal waste. The 270 horsepower New Holland T7 tractor is able to absorb "fugitive methane" from cow manure and convert it into biofuel.

In order to achieve this, the very powerful greenhouse gas is processed and compressed into a liquid fuel. Chris Mann, Bennamann's co-founder, claims that the technique has the potential to transform the field of emission control by eliminating large quantities of atmospheric methane.

He said that the T7 tractor, which runs on liquid methane, was a world first and represented progress toward his goals of decarbonizing the agricultural sector worldwide and creating a circular economy.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, methane is 84 times more powerful than carbon dioxide during a 20-year period (CO2). During a time when the UK government is putting more pressure on farms to decrease carbon emissions, the tractor might pose a threat to diesel alternatives if it performs even nearly as well as its Cornish maker says.

Based on results from a pilot study completed by Bennaman in 2022, it is expected that the T7 prototype tractor would be able to cut carbon emissions by 1,250 metric tonnes, without sacrificing performance.

In an effort to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the United Kingdom and a few other major emitters have agreed to a legally binding target of reaching net zero emissions by the year 2050. Above this temperature, the risk of extreme heat, droughts, floods, and other extreme weather events increases.

