Mada 9 supercar unveiled by Taliban minister, Afghanistan’s first supercar gets mixed reactions

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has unveiled the first indigenous built supercar Mada 9. For those who are unaware, the Mada 9 has been under development for the past 5 years. Unveiled by Taliban's Higher Education Minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the Mada 9 has been built by 30 ENTOP engineers and Kabul's Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute (ATVI). The car does look attractive but the fact that it has been built under the Taliban’s rule has drawn mixed reactions on Twitter. A few are calling the car 'absolutely fire’ while ENTOP headquarters claim the car demonstrates the Taliban government's commitment to promoting "religious and modern sciences for its people." Take a look at Mada 9.