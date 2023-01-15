Mada 9 supercar unveiled by Taliban minister, Afghanistan’s first supercar gets mixed reactions

For those who are unaware, the Mada 9 has been under development for the past 5 years.
Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has unveiled the first indigenous built supercar Mada 9. For those who are unaware, the Mada 9 has been under development for the past 5 years. Unveiled by Taliban's Higher Education Minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the Mada 9 has been built by 30 ENTOP engineers and Kabul's Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute (ATVI). The car does look attractive but the fact that it has been built under the Taliban’s rule has drawn mixed reactions on Twitter. A few are calling the car 'absolutely fire’ while ENTOP headquarters claim the car demonstrates the Taliban government's commitment to promoting "religious and modern sciences for its people." Take a look at Mada 9.
According to a statement made by ATVI's head, Ghulam Haider Shahamat, to Tolo News, the brand-new automobile has an engine from a Toyota Corolla manufactured in Japan.
The CEO of the automaker, Mohammad Riza Ahmadi, claims that the supercar would "convey the value of knowledge to the people" and boost Afghanistan's standing in the international community.
The official release date of the vehicle has not been announced. However, Riza claims that the car would first go to Afghanistan and "one day it will go internationally."
Over 1.5 million people watched a video on Twitter of a prototype Mada 9 supercar being encircled by curious onlookers. The footage shows what seem to be Taliban leaders praising the vehicle.
Taliban Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani said yesterday at the ENTOP headquarters that the car demonstrates the Taliban government's commitment to promoting "religious and modern sciences for its people."