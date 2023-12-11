BMW cars to get expensive by up to Rs 5,20,000, reason behind price hike is…

The range of locally produced cars includes the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW M 340i, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman.

BMW cars in India will cost up to Rs 5,20,000 more in India as the company has announced a price increase of up to 2% across the BMW model range. The new prices will be effective from 01 January 2024 onwards. The BMW XM is currently the brand’s most expensive car in India priced at Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom). With a 2% hike, the car will cost up to Rs 5,20,000 more.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, said, "BMW India’s decision to implement a price increase across the model range is a thoughtful response to a confluence of factors. In the face of evolving dynamics, fluctuations in exchange rates and rising input costs, this price adjustment will sustain the crucial balance that allows us to consistently deliver the high standards and power-packed experience our customers associate with BMW vehicles.”

The range of locally produced cars includes the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW M 340i, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman.

BMW dealerships display BMW Z4, BMW M4 Coupe, BMW X3 M40i, BMW X4 M40i, BMW M5, BMW M8 Coupe, BMW XM and the electric cars BMW iX1, BMW i4, BMW i7 and BMW iX which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU).

BMW India is a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group and is headquartered in Gurugram (National Capital Region). Till date, BMW Group has invested over INR 5.2 billion (€ 72 million) in BMW India. The wide range of activities in India include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurugram NCR and development of a dealer organisation across metropolitan centres of the country. Currently, BMW Group India has over 80 touchpoints in the Indian market. The total number of employees at BMW Group India is 650.