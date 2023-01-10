Greater Noida news: Police issues parking, traffic advisory for Auto Expo 2023, check details

Auto Expo 2023 in Noida to begin tomorrow morning.

Auto Expo 2023 begins tomorrow (January 11) and automotive fans are excited to attend the 16th edition of the mega automotive show in India. Since the last few editions, the Auto Expo has taken place at two different locations and this year too, the Auto Expo 2023 will take place at two locations - Auto Expo 2023 Components will take place in New Delhi and the Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show will take place at India Expo Mart on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The first two days of Auto Expo 2023, January 11 and January 12, are reserved for the media and the general public can enjoy the automotive event from January 13 to January 18.

Massive footfall is expected to reach the India Expo Mart on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to enjoy the Auto Expo 2023. The huge exhibition centre in Greater Noida is easily accessible via metro, personal and public transport. If you are planning to travel by Metro, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida is the nearest Metro station which is about 5 minutes walking distance from the Auto Expo 2023 venue. If you are planning to reach Auto Expo 2023 by your own vehicle, you should keep in mind that there is sufficient space for nearly 8,000 vehicles at the India Expo Mart. To avoid traffic congestion at the time of Auto Expo 2023, Greater Noida traffic police has also issued a traffic and parking advisory. Take a look at the advisory issued by Greater Noida traffic police for the Auto Expo 2023 on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway:

Visitors coming via Noida-Greater Noida expressway park their vehicles at the Bada Golchakkar near the Galgotia cut and the Expo Mart Golchakkar. From the parking, they can proceed to Auto Expo 2023 in the vehicles provided by the Expo Mart.



If there is excessive traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway, visitors can take an alternate route from the Expo Mart to Sirsa Golchakkar to the Peripheral Expressway.



After the programme, those going to the Noida-Greater Noida expressway can go to the parking at Bada Golchakkar to the Accurate Institute T point, using the service road from there to the Hindon cut and Safipur Underpass to reach the expressway.



Vehicle pass holders issued by the organisers will enter the Expo Mart only via the designated gate, and parking arrangements will be made on the premises for VIP/VVIP vehicles.



Heavy vehicles will be banned around the Expo Mart in Greater Noida and cranes will be deployed to deal with damaged vehicles and vehicles left standing on the roadside.

Also read: Hyundai Creta electric SUV reportedly under works, likely to launch in 2025