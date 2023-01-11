Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5 India launch today, check all details here

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Auto Expo 2023: The highly anticipated new Ioniq 5 EV crossover from Hyundai Motor India will make its debut at the Auto Expo 2023. The new electric car was recently unveiled in the country and is now available for booking for a modest sum of Rs 1 lakh. Hyundai's new Ioniq 5 is the company's second completely electric car in India, after the Kona EV. It is a technical twin to the Kia EV 6 that is already on sale in India. Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV crossover will be launched between 11:40 am to 12:20 pm.

The new Ioniq 5 EV, when it is released, will likely include a rear-wheel-drive configuration operated by a single motor. The ARAI estimates the range of this motor to be 631 kilometres on a single charge when driven by a 72.6 kWh battery pack. This electric motor is tasked with producing 217 horsepower and 350 Newton-metres of peak torque. With the Ioniq 5, you can charge the battery from ten to eighty percent in only eighteen minutes thanks to its compatibility for quick 800V charging.

Both the high-voltage battery and the backup battery may be charged using the E-GMP platform's integrated charging control unit (ICCU). The design of the E-modular GMP allows it to be used to form the chassis for a broad range of vehicle designs, and its innovative interior packaging guarantees that these vehicles have characteristics such as a level floor, a thin cockpit, and a flexible, large cabin.

The low-mounted battery pack on the platform lowers the centre of gravity and increases turning performance. The Hyundai IONIQ 5's high-speed electric motor allows it to reach a top speed of 185 km/h. A 350 kW DC charger can also charge an E-GMP car to 80% in under 18 minutes.

Also, READ: Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Baleno Cross or any other surprise

E-GMP will also make more interior space available by shifting the air conditioning unit to the engine compartment. The floor design of the E-flat GMP increases passenger comfort, and eliminating the transmission tunnel in the centre of the vehicle makes it easier for the person sitting in the middle seat in the rear.