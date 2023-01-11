Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: No Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door launch today, EVX concept SUV unveiled

Headlines

Varun Dhawan slammed for saying Bawaal is having 'incredible' impact on people, netizens say 'Adipurush was also...'

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced THIS week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know when and how to check scores online

Ram Gopal Varma calls Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer 'cinematic bomb': 'We will take a hundred years to even...'

Manipur: How rumours, fake news fuelled violence

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2023: TN HSE 2 results today at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Varun Dhawan slammed for saying Bawaal is having 'incredible' impact on people, netizens say 'Adipurush was also...'

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced THIS week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know when and how to check scores online

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2023: TN HSE 2 results today at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link

Weight loss tips: 7 high-fat foods to reduce belly fat

9 times Christopher Nolan inspired us with motivational quotes

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Varun Dhawan slammed for saying Bawaal is having 'incredible' impact on people, netizens say 'Adipurush was also...'

Ram Gopal Varma calls Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer 'cinematic bomb': 'We will take a hundred years to even...'

Meet Maine Pyar Kiya's Seema aka Pervien Dastur, actress turned air hostess who got replaced in Salman, Aamir's films

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: No Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door launch today, EVX concept SUV unveiled

The Maruti Suzuki press conference on the Day 1 of Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida begins at 8:30am.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Maruti Suzuki global unveil event will kick off the Auto Expo 2023 today (January 11) at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Auto Expo is the biggest automotive event in India and Maruti Suzuki will be using the stage to globally unveil two of its much awaited products, Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross. The rumours around two products have been in circulation for quite a while now and automotive enthusiasts from around the globe are excited to take a glimpse of the new Maruti Suzuki vehicles. Although the company has not officially revealed any details about the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross, most information about the cars has already been leaked online. All the rumours and leaks will come to an end today as Maruti Suzuki will likely unveil the Jimny 5-door SUV or the Baleno Cross at the Day 1 of the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.

The Maruti Suzuki press conference on the Day 1 of Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida begins at 8:30am. At the first event of Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will likely break cover for the global audience. The carmaker has also scheduled an event for the Day 2 of the Auto Expo 2023 where it is expected to unveil the new Baleno Cross crossover. 

Renders of the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross have been in circulation on the internet. The automotive enthusiasts in India are specifically excited for the  Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will compete with the Mahindra Thar 5-door that will likely make its debut later this year. To know what Maruti Suzuki is unveiling on the Day 1 of Auto Expo 2023, Jimny 5-door or Baleno Cross, you can follow our live blog to find out. 

LIVE BLOG

  • 11 Jan 2023, 01:20 PM

    Auto Expo 2023 update: BYD Atto3 got a new colour in India called Forest Green.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 08:50 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: The Maruti Suzuki EVX concept SUV likely measures 4.2 meters in length. The Maruti Suzuki EVX SUV will have a range of 550 kms, thanks to a 60kWh battery. It will also have V2X and ADAS.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 08:49 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Although it is just a concept right now, the Maruti Suzuki EVX SUV production version will be launched for customers in India and around the world in 2025. The company plans to invest $1 billion dollars in India to produce PEVs.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 08:34 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India takes the stage to reveal EVX electric SUV concept.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 08:31 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki electric SUV unveil event begins.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 08:26 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki launching new concept car today, watch livestream here.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 08:06 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: When it comes to cabin, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is expected to get all the bells and whistles as other SUVs from the company with touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, USB-C ports, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sunroof and among other features.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 07:44 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Similar to the Grand Vitara, the Baleno Cross will likely has a broad front grille with rectangular inserts. Baleno Cross, like Grand Vitara, is also expected to get split all-LED headlights, which are visible through the coverings.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 07:25 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is rumoured to be powered by a 1.5-liter K15C hybrid petrol engine that will be mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine will likely generate 103 PS of power and 136 Nm of torque.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 07:04 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Talking about the lools, the Baleno Cross is anticipated to feature more appealing styling than the current model year Baleno.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 06:39 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: When it comes to looks of Jimny 5-door, it looks similar to the 3-door Suzuki Jimny sold in the international markets with round headlamps and blacked out grills.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 06:38 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: At the Auto Expo 2023, major automakers will showcase their popular products for the Indian market and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV is one of the showstoppers.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 06:31 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Although Maruti Suzuki will unveil the new Jimny 5-door or Baleno Cross at the Auto Expo today, the launch of the vehicles will still take a couple of months.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Meet one of Mumbai's richest men who bought Rs 1200 crore house in London; not Mukesh Ambani, Radhakishan Damani

Oppenheimer box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan film earns more than twice as much as Barbie's India haul

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 10 important facts you must know about Kargil War

Mouni Roy returns home after being hospitalised for 9 days, pens thank you note: 'I’m recovering slowly...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE