Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: No Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door launch today, EVX concept SUV unveiled

The Maruti Suzuki global unveil event will kick off the Auto Expo 2023 today (January 11) at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Auto Expo is the biggest automotive event in India and Maruti Suzuki will be using the stage to globally unveil two of its much awaited products, Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross. The rumours around two products have been in circulation for quite a while now and automotive enthusiasts from around the globe are excited to take a glimpse of the new Maruti Suzuki vehicles. Although the company has not officially revealed any details about the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross, most information about the cars has already been leaked online. All the rumours and leaks will come to an end today as Maruti Suzuki will likely unveil the Jimny 5-door SUV or the Baleno Cross at the Day 1 of the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.

At the first event of Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will likely break cover for the global audience. The carmaker has also scheduled an event for the Day 2 of the Auto Expo 2023 where it is expected to unveil the new Baleno Cross crossover.

Renders of the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross have been in circulation on the internet. The automotive enthusiasts in India are specifically excited for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will compete with the Mahindra Thar 5-door that will likely make its debut later this year. To know what Maruti Suzuki is unveiling on the Day 1 of Auto Expo 2023, Jimny 5-door or Baleno Cross, you can follow our live blog to find out.