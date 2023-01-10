Auto Expo 2023 begins tomorrow: Ticket prices, where to buy tickets, timings and more

Auto Expo 2023 to begin tomorrow morning.

Auto Expo 2023 will begin tomorrow (January 11) and the initial two days of the mega automotive event, January 11 and January 12, are scheduled for the media. This is the 16th edition of the Auto Expo. Although the automakers participating in the 2023 Auto Expo are comparatively less, it will be no less fun as major manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, MG, Kia and others will not only showcase their global products, but will also launch few of them for the Indian market. Few of these much awaited products that will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 include 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV, BYD seals EV, Tata Motors Curvv concept, 2023 MG Hector among several others.

Auto Expo 2023: Ticket prices and timings

As mentioned earlier, the first two days of the Auto Expo 2023 are reserved for the media but the automotive event will be open for the general public from January 13 to January 18. On January 13, visitors need to buy a business ticket that is more expensive than the general one. For January 13, the price of the Auto Expo 2023 ticket is Rs 750. The timings for the Auto Expo 2023 is from 11:00 am to 07:00 pm.

From January 14 to January 18, the Auto Expo 2023 will be open for the general public from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. For the weekends, January 14 and January 15, the Auto Expo 2023 ticket is priced at Rs 475. You can visit the Auto Expo 2023 in the remaining days by buying a Rs 350 ticket. Entry at Gates will be closed before 1 hour of closing time of all the days and entry into halls will be closed 30 minutes before closing time on all the days.

Auto Expo 2023: Where to buy the tickets

People planning to visit Auto Expo 2023 between January 13 and January 18 can buy tickets for the automotive show via BookMyShow.com.

