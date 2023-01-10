New Hyundai Aura bookings open ahead of Auto Expo 2023

2023 Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Motor India has started to accept bookings for the new Hyundai Aura sedan ahead of Auto Expo 2023. As per the company, the new Hyundai Aura is equipped with a series of safety features, superior styling and advanced convenience with enhanced interior and exterior appeal. Interested customers can now book the new Hyundai Aura for Rs 11,000 at Hyundai dealerships across India or by visiting the website.

2023 Hyundai Aura: Design

The 2023 Hyundai Aura comes with a new painted black radiator grille design and new LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) on the front bumper. The front bumper has also been redesigned to lend this sedan a wider and more stately look. The new Hyundai Aura will be offered with a fresh R15 dual tone styled steel wheel in the mid trim, while top trims will be offered with R15 diamond cut alloy wheel. The sedan features chrome outside door handles and b-pillar blackout. The new Hyundai Aura will be offered with 6 Monotone Colour Options – Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night (New), Teal Blue and Fiery Red.

2023 Hyundai Aura: Interiors

The interiors of 2023 Hyundai Aura sedan is bolstered with glossy black inserts, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, chrome finish on gear knob and parking lever tip as well as metal finish inside door handles. The new Hyundai Aura will be offered with host of advanced and intuitive features such as footwell lighting, fast USB charger [Type C], 3.5-inch speedometer with MID, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable ORVMs, cruise control and few others.

2023 Hyundai Aura: Engine

The 2023 Hyundai Aura will offer customers a choice of three powertrain options that include - 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with 5 speed manual transmission; 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with Smart Auto AMT; and 1.2-litre Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) with 5 speed manual transmission. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine produces 83 PS of power and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre Bi-fuel engine churns out 69 PS and maximum torque of 95.2 Nm.

2023 Hyundai Aura: Safety

The 2023 Hyundai Aura comes with a ton of safety features including 6 airbags (4 airbags standard) tyre pressure monitoring system electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill start assist control (HAC) which are offered as standard with smart auto AMT and optional with 5 Speed Manual Transmission. The new Hyundai Aura also gets new features like Burglar Alarm and Automatic Headlamps.