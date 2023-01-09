2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios bookings open at Rs 11,000, launch soon

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Motor India has opened bookings for the new Grand i10 Nios. Customers can now book the new Grand i10 Nios for Rs 11,000 at Hyundai dealerships across India or by visiting the website. Launched in 2019, Grand i10 Nios was an instant favorite amongst new age buyers. The new Grand i10 Nios comes with a significant redesign in terms of exterior styling with an ameliorated façade that boasts of new age design with painted black radiator grille, LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) integrated on a sleek looking body colored front bumper. It gets a bold front appeal with projector headlamps, featuring a stylish sweptback design.



It comes with diamond cut alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, LED tail lamp design that adds to the sporty look of this hatchback. The new Grand i10 Nios is equipped with smart technologies such as cruise control and fast USB charger [Type C]. Hyundai has enhanced the technological appeal of the new Grand i10 Nios with features such as: 8-inch touchscreen display audio with smart phone navigation, Wireless phone charger, Smartkey with push button start/ stop, Full Automatic Temperature Control(FATC), Smartphone Connectivity (Apple CarPlay & Android Auto), Voice Recognition and Rear AC Vents.

The new Grand i10 Nios will offer customers a choice of three powertrain options that include - 1.2 l Kappa petrol with 5 speed manual transmission; 1.2 l Kappa petrol with Smart Auto AMT; and 1.2 l Kappa petrol + CNG with 5 speed manual transmission.

The new Grand i10 Nios comes with first-in-segment standard safety features including 4-Airbags (Driver, Passenger & Side Airbags), while the top end variant will also boast of curtain airbags. In addition, features such as Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist Control and Parking Assist with Rear Parking Sensors and Rear camera with display on audio.