Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios bookings open at Rs 11,000, launch soon

The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a bold front appeal with projector headlamps, featuring a stylish sweptback design.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios bookings open at Rs 11,000, launch soon
2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Motor India has opened bookings for the new Grand i10 Nios. Customers can now book the new Grand i10 Nios for Rs 11,000 at Hyundai dealerships across India or by visiting the website. Launched in 2019, Grand i10 Nios was an instant favorite amongst new age buyers. The new Grand i10 Nios comes with a significant redesign in terms of exterior styling with an ameliorated façade that boasts of new age design with painted black radiator grille, LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) integrated on a sleek looking body colored front bumper. It gets a bold front appeal with projector headlamps, featuring a stylish sweptback design.
 
It comes with diamond cut alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, LED tail lamp design that adds to the sporty look of this hatchback. The new Grand i10 Nios is equipped with smart technologies such as cruise control and fast USB charger [Type C]. Hyundai has enhanced the technological appeal of the new Grand i10 Nios with features such as: 8-inch touchscreen display audio with smart phone navigation, Wireless phone charger, Smartkey with push button start/ stop, Full Automatic Temperature Control(FATC), Smartphone Connectivity (Apple CarPlay & Android Auto), Voice Recognition and Rear AC Vents.

Also read: 2023 Mahindra Thar RWD 4X2 finally launched in India, Rs 3.6 lakh cheaper than 4X4 model

The new Grand i10 Nios will offer customers a choice of three powertrain options that include - 1.2 l Kappa petrol with 5 speed manual transmission; 1.2 l Kappa petrol with Smart Auto AMT; and 1.2 l Kappa petrol + CNG with 5 speed manual transmission. 

The new Grand i10 Nios comes with first-in-segment standard safety features including 4-Airbags (Driver, Passenger & Side Airbags), while the top end variant will also boast of curtain airbags. In addition, features such as Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist Control and Parking Assist with Rear Parking Sensors and Rear camera with display on audio.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar till January 31; What’s allowed, what’s not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.