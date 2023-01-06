Andrew Tate’s popular $3 million Bugatti Chiron, Ferraris seized by Romanian authorities

Andrew Tate with his popular Bugatti Chiron sportscar.

Andrew Tate, the controversial internet celebrity, was arrested by the Romanian authorities last month when he mistakenly revealed his location. The 36-year-old influencer, popular for his exotic lifestyle, expensive cars and misogynist comments, was arrested over human trafficking. Andrew Tate was eloping from the Romanian authorities before finally getting caught when he was released a video reply to climate activist Greta Thunberg. For those who don’t know, Thunberg humiliated Tate with a simple tweet when he tried to flaunt his fuel guzzling car collection. Although Andrew Tate wasn’t able to throw light on his car collection then, it has made it to the news now as Romanian authorities have seized luxury cars owned by him and his brother Tristan Tate, including the popular $3 million Bugatti Chiron.

According to Romanian news outlet Spy news, the authorities have seized cars worth over $5.2 million that include a Bugatti Chiron, a Rolls Royce, two Ferraris and a Porsche. The Bugatti Chiron with a custom paint job is the most popular car in Tate’s collection and he was often spotted driving the car in Dubai, Europe and Romania.

The Bugatti Chiron is the one the fastest and most expensive cars in the world. The Chiron owned by Tate is a Pur Sport verison which is only limited to 60 units. The Bugatti Chiron has a top speed of 440 km/h. The car is powered by a 8.0 L quad-turbocharged W16 engine that helps the car to sprint from 0 to 100km/h speed in just 2.4 seconds.

Also read: Mahindra Thar, Scorpio-N, Toyota Fortuner seized, drivers arrested after stunt video goes viral



Andrew Tate was recently ordered a 30-day remand by the Romanian court and it is not yet known the controversial celebrity will be out. Although Tate is currently in jail, his Twitter account is still active.