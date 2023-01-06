Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Andrew Tate’s popular $3 million Bugatti Chiron, Ferraris seized by Romanian authorities

The Bugatti Chiron is the one the fastest and most expensive cars in the world.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

Andrew Tate’s popular $3 million Bugatti Chiron, Ferraris seized by Romanian authorities
Andrew Tate with his popular Bugatti Chiron sportscar.

Andrew Tate, the controversial internet celebrity, was arrested by the Romanian authorities last month when he mistakenly revealed his location. The 36-year-old influencer, popular for his exotic lifestyle, expensive cars and misogynist comments, was arrested over human trafficking. Andrew Tate was eloping from the Romanian authorities before finally getting caught when he was released a video reply to climate activist Greta Thunberg. For those who don’t know, Thunberg humiliated Tate with a simple tweet when he tried to flaunt his fuel guzzling car collection. Although Andrew Tate wasn’t able to throw light on his car collection then, it has made it to the news now as Romanian authorities have seized luxury cars owned by him and his brother Tristan Tate, including the popular $3 million Bugatti Chiron.

According to Romanian news outlet Spy news, the authorities have seized cars worth over $5.2 million that include a Bugatti Chiron, a Rolls Royce, two Ferraris and a Porsche. The Bugatti Chiron with a custom paint job is the most popular car in Tate’s collection and he was often spotted driving the car in Dubai, Europe and Romania.

The Bugatti Chiron is the one the fastest and most expensive cars in the world. The Chiron owned by Tate is a Pur Sport verison which is only limited to 60 units. The Bugatti Chiron has a top speed of 440 km/h. The car is powered by a 8.0 L quad-turbocharged W16 engine that helps the car to sprint from 0 to 100km/h speed in just 2.4 seconds.

Also read: Mahindra Thar, Scorpio-N, Toyota Fortuner seized, drivers arrested after stunt video goes viral

Andrew Tate was recently ordered a 30-day remand by the Romanian court and it is not yet known the controversial celebrity will be out. Although Tate is currently in jail, his Twitter account is still active. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
5 jaw dropping looks of Rashmika Mandanna
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 566 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.