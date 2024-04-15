Iran vs Israel: What will be the economic impact of the conflict?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Ten years of NDA rule only a trailer, more yet to come,' says PM Modi

WhatsApp working on new feature for Apple iPhone users, will allow them to…

Janhvi Kapoor hosts slumber party-themed bridal shower for Radhika Merchant, shares unseen photos

This actress debuted as Shah Rukh's heroine in blockbuster, then gave 12 flops, seen in Bigg Boss, has no film in years

Meet daughter of Pakistan’s richest man, donated more than Rs 123 crore, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Ten years of NDA rule only a trailer, more yet to come,' says PM Modi

WhatsApp working on new feature for Apple iPhone users, will allow them to…

Janhvi Kapoor hosts slumber party-themed bridal shower for Radhika Merchant, shares unseen photos

Nerves start drying due to deficiency of this vitamin

7 animals with the best sense of smell

Inside photos of Radhika Merchant's bridal shower go viral

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

This actress debuted as Shah Rukh's heroine in blockbuster, then gave 12 flops, seen in Bigg Boss, has no film in years

Meet school topper star kid, father is worth Rs 1800 crore, he still rides buses, doesn't own car, or use social media

Firing at Salman Khan's house: Shooter identified as Gurugram criminal 'involved in multiple killings', probe begins

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

Iran vs Israel: What will be the economic impact of the conflict?

While most western countries criticised Iran’s retaliation, China and India called for 'restraint' and 'de-escalation'

Latest News

Tridivesh Singh Maini

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 01:52 PM IST

article-main
Image source: Reuters
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The global community has been apprehensive in the aftermath of Iran’s retaliation to Israel’s attack on its consulate in Damascus (Syria) on April 1, 2024. While most western countries criticised Iran’s retaliation, China and India called for “restraint” and “de-escalation.” Russia also expressed its concern at the attack. 

April 1 attack 

Seven people including two generals of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) were killed in the April 1 attack by Israel. On April 13, 2024 Iran launched drone and fire missile raids, but there are no reports of significant damage. Iran has said that any further retaliation from Israel will evoke a much stronger response from Tehran. 

On April 10, 2024, Iran’s religious leader Ayatollah Khamenei had tweeted: “Israel must be punished.”

It would be pertinent to point out that while categorically sticking to its stand that it will retaliate, Tehran did lay a precondition that it would not go ahead with the attack if there was a ceasefire in Gaza. The US has also been calling for restraint and does not want the current Israel-Iran conflict to escalate. 

Before Iran’s retaliatory strikes on April 13, 2024, Washington had urged China and Gulf nations to urge Iran not to indulge in any action which could result in tensions in the region. Washington, while cautioning Iran has categorically stated, that it will support Israel. US President Joe Biden has reiterated his ‘ironclad’ support for Israel. While the US has categorically stated that it stood by Israel – in the aftermath of Iran’s strikes – there are concerns in the US that a disproportionate response by Israel could lead to serious escalation between Israel and Iran – something which is totally avoidable. 

Iran’s views regarding escalation?

There has been no one view in Iran regarding its response to Israel. While some had argued that Tehran should exercise restraint others were in favour of retaliation. The broad consensus in Iran has been a limited response which sends a strong message to Israel. Former Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister believes that Iran should retaliate in a calibrated manner. 

"Should choose the least costly and at the same time most profitable option to respond to Israel”

Iran’s economic challenges 

Even those who back retaliation by Iran clearly understand that escalation of conflict would take a further toll on the country’s economy. Due to international sanctions, ever since the US pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal/JCPOA and the imposition of sanctions and the Covid-19 pandemic, Iran’s economy has taken a serious hit. Iran’s inflation rate has witnessed a steady rise, reaching a whopping 50 per cent, while its currency has steadily dipped. 

In the aftermath of Iran’s retaliatory attack, on April 13, 2024, the Iranian Rial was pegged at 6,60,000 against the US dollar (this was an all time low for the Rial).

Global economic impact 

Any conflagration could have an impact well beyond Iran and the Middle East. 

First: Iran had threatened to block the Hormuz Strait. Between January and September 2023, over 20.5 million barrels per day (bpd) passed through the Strait of Hormuz. If the crude oil prices touch over $100 per barrel the economies of countries, including India, which are dependent upon imports for their crude oil needs will be impacted. India’s Current Account Deficit (CAD) could go up significantly if the price of crude oil rises. Rising oil prices will also lead to inflationary pressures.

Second: Flying time and airfares from India to Europe are likely to increase since several carriers have stated that they will not be using Iranian airspace. 

Third: Iran due to its strategic location has become an important part of the International North South Transit Corridor (INSTC) – a 7,200 kilometres multi mode network which will enhance India’s connectivity to Central Asia, Russia and Europe. India has also invested in Phase 1 of the strategically located Chabahar Port project, which is part of the INSTC. In 2022-2023, trade between India and Russia, via INSTC, witnessed a rise.
 
Fourth: instability in the Middle East is likely to impact Gulf countries – especially UAE and Saudi Arabia – which have been seeking to harness their geographic location for promoting their long term economic vision. Ties between Gulf nations and Israel could also witness a downward spiral if tensions continue.

In conclusion, the reverberations of Iran-Israel tensions are likely to be felt well beyond the Middle East in the coming days. In an interconnected world, it is tough for any country to insulate itself from complex geopolitical challenges.

The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CBI books Megha Engineering, second-biggest electoral bond donor, in Rs 315 crore corruption case

Meet IIT-JEE topper Raghu Mahajan, who joined IIT-Delhi with AIR 1 but left after few months due to...

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

DNA Explainer: How Iranian projectiles failed to breach iron-clad Israeli air defence

Sayaji Shinde undergoes emergency angioplasty after complaining of chest pain, shares health update from hospital bed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement