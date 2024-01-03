Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why hasn't Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Would be great if Nitish Kumar is made INDIA bloc convenor: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 23 wickets fall, India lead by 36 runs at stumps on Day 1 in Cape Town

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Under CCA, non-Muslims who came to India after being persecuted from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, will be given citizenship.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 11:24 PM IST

DNA TV Show
You must have heard about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) four years ago in December 2019. Back then, the rules of this law could not be decided, due to which this law has not been implemented till today. But now, there is confirmed news reported by the news agency PTI that the central government can notify the rules of CAA, 2019 before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This law will come into effect after the rules of the CAA are decided.

Under this law, non-Muslims who came to India after being persecuted from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, will be given citizenship. These non-Muslims are Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians. Indian citizenship will be given only to those who have come to India before 31 December 2014. The entire process of granting citizenship will be online. For this, an online portal has been launched.

But why didn't the Centre implement the CAA despite being passed it in Parliament four years ago? According to the rules of parliamentary procedure, the rules of any law should be made within 6 months of the assent of the President. There were mainly three reasons for the delay in the implementation of CAA.

  • First reason: protest
  • Second reason: Corona crisis
  • Third reason: Covid vaccination

The biggest hurdle in implementing CAA was the protests against this law. A situation of confusion arose among the Muslims in India regarding CAA. Protests started in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi. Thousands of protesters took to the streets. From 15 December 2019 to 24 March 2020, the protesters remained on the streets.

Home Minister Amit Shah cleared the confusion on CAA in Parliament. He had said that CAA is not a law to take away citizenship, but to give citizenship. But before the law could be implemented, coronavirus cases increased rapidly in the country and a lockdown had to be imposed.

