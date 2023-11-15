DNA TV Show: Is Rs 19 crore smog tower in Delhi effective in tackling air pollution? Know how it works

The country's first smog tower was installed in Connaught Place in Delhi after spending Rs 19 crore.

Today, we will talk about smog towers in Delhi which are claimed to be cleaning the air. Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital fell to the 'severe' category again on Wednesday. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm was recorded at 401.

This situation is not only in Delhi but the situation is similar in NCR also. The rain before Diwali had given some relief from air pollution. But after Diwali, Delhi-NCR is covered with air pollution. Many steps have been taken to prevent pollution in Delhi including smog towers. The country's first smog tower was installed in Connaught Place in Delhi after spending Rs 19 crores.

However, smog tower is not capable of reducing pollution. There are 2 smog towers in Delhi, but they have become the biggest symbol of Delhi's failure against pollution. Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has told NGT that the smog towers of Delhi are just like a showpiece. DPCC has also told NGT that they had informed the Delhi government in this regard, but no steps were taken.

Smog towers can clean the air only within a radius of 100 meters. Whereas, the total area of Delhi is 1,482 square kilometers. So, are just two smog towers enough to tackle the problem of air pollution in Delhi? However, the Delhi government claimed that it cleans the air by 50 to 70 percent.

How smog tower works

The Smog tower works under a cleaning system. It is made higher than 20 meters so that the polluted air present in the surroundings goes into the tower. The air purifier in smog tower filters the air and releases it from the bottom of tower. There are many types of layers inside the tower. Which filter polluted particles of 10 microns or less.

Delhi government has been talking about eliminating pollution for the last several years. But could we reduce pollution? Willingness is needed to deal with this problem, which China showed. But no government is ready to tell when we will do it.