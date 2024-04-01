Twitter
DNA TV Show: Independent India's biggest land fraud in Thane exposed

The land in the Mira-Bhayandar area is owned by a private company called the Estate Investment Company.

Prashan Tamta

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 11:27 PM IST | Edited by : Prashan Tamta

DNA TV Show
Today, we are going to expose the 'East India Company' of independent India. It became a land mafia company of Mira-Bhayandar in Thane district in Maharashtra. It not only illegally occupied the land there but has also created a system for collecting tax on land bought and sold in the entire area of Mira-Bhayandar. Also, whenever a building is constructed in the entire area, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) must be taken from this private company. This private firm charges lakhs of rupees for the NOC.

The land in Mira-Bhayandar area is owned by this private company. This right has been given to it by the government. This is the biggest land fraud of independent India. Even today, if the people living in this area have to buy any land, build a house on a plot, or get reconstruction done in place of an old building, then they have to pay rent to a company called The Estate Investment Company. And the rent is not big or small, this extortion is done from Rs 150 to Rs 500 per square feet.

Zee News team reached a society on Mira Road. This building is about 68 years old. This society was developed in 1956 by Rawal Builder and flats were sold to the people. Now this old building has to be demolished and rebuilt. For this, it is usually necessary to obtain a NOC from government departments. But for this in Mira Road area, the society will have to take NoC from the Estate Investment Company, which will charge crores of rupees.

Not only this, If any land is sold anywhere in this Mira Road-Bhayandar area, or a new building is to be constructed on some land, one has to pay a fee to get NOC from the Estate Investment Company. After this, one also has to pay revenue fees and registry fees to the government.

