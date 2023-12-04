Headlines

RBI cancels licence of this bank due to inadequate capital, earning prospects

DNA Explainer: What is BLU-109 bunker buster bomb that US reportedly supplied Israel for Gaza war?

Cyclone Michaung: 5 killed in Chennai amid heavy rain; flight operation closed till Tuesday morning

Meet Akshata Krishnamurthy, first Indian woman to operate rover on Mars

UGC NET December exam 2023: Admit card released, all details here

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Cyclone Michaung brings flood-like situation in Tamil Nadu; here's how southern states are preparing

Authorities have evacuated people from sea areas and closed schools and colleges in the interest of the general public. Residents of low-lying areas in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have been moved to safe locations to prevent significant loss of life and property.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

The daily lives of people in the southern region of India have been impacted by Cyclone Michaung. Chennai's torrential rains have created a situation akin to flooding and necessitated several actions to deal with the extreme weather.

Waterlogging and tree uprooting have stopped the city and caused issues for its residents. Cars parked on roadways in Chennai's Pallikaranai neighbourhood were washed out by the floodwaters. One of the busiest airports in India, Chennai, has also experienced flight operations disruptions due to severe weather.

Due to the flooding of the runways, all flights have been cancelled for safety. More than 100 flights to and from Chennai were suspended until 11 p.m., and many of them were diverted because of the cyclone. Train operations have also been impacted by the cyclone Michaung, as the tracks became submerged in water, in addition to flight operations.

Authorities have evacuated people from sea areas and closed schools and colleges in the interest of the general public. Residents of low-lying areas in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have been moved to safe locations to prevent significant loss of life and property.

In the storm-affected areas, boats and other necessary arrangements have also been made. The India Meteorological Department has also alerted the public. This morning, Cyclone Michong made landfall close to the northern coast of Tamil Nadu and is currently heading north, nearly parallel, towards the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh. The storm will pick up more speed as it moves forward.

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu all observed public holidays on Monday. The Chennai Metro schedule has been adjusted for the benefit of the public. Private businesses have been asked to allow their staff members to "work from home."

In the coastal areas, 121 multipurpose centres have been established for relief efforts, and 4967 relief camps have been organised. As per meteorologists, the storm is expected to reach landfall with a wind speed of approximately 100 to 110 km/h.

 

