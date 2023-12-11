DNA TV Show: Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh's CMs announced, suspense continues over Rajasthan's face

By winning 115 seats, the BJP overthrew the Congress and took advantage of the anti-incumbency sentiment in Rajasthan. It will be interesting to observe if the BJP's central leadership has faith in Vasundhara Raje or if, as in the cases of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, a new person takes over as

Following their overwhelming wins in India's heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the BJP is prepared to hand over leadership to the party's elected members. Beginning in Chhattisgarh, where Vishnu Deo Sai was appointed chief minister on Sunday (December 10), the saffron party has already started revealing the chief ministers' faces.

By selecting three-time MLA Mohav Yadav earlier today (December 11), the BJP revealed its suspicion regarding Madhya Pradesh's chief minister. The party has not yet disclosed the identity of the Rajasthan's chief minister, therefore everyone in the country is waiting eagerly to see who will lead the state.

By winning 115 seats, the BJP overthrew the Congress and took advantage of the anti-incumbency sentiment in Rajasthan. It will be interesting to observe if the BJP's central leadership has faith in Vasundhara Raje or if, as in the cases of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, a new person takes over as chief minister.

Numerous speculations have been made regarding the potential Chief Minister of Rajasthan, given that tomorrow may provide a clearer picture of the state.

Who is Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh's new CM?

Today put an end to the days-long speculation about who would become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. At the legislature party meeting, Mohan Yadav's name was decided upon. The legislator party meeting's proposal for Mohan Yadav's name came from Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has likewise established a government similar to that of Chhattisgarh. With the appointment of two Deputy Chief Ministers, Rajesh Shukla and Jagdish Deora, and the appointment of former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the BJP also effectively handled the other prominent figures.

Everything you need to know about Mohan Yadav

- Mohan Yadav represents Ujjain South as an MLA.

- In 2013, 2018, and 2023, Mohan Yadav, a three-time MLA, contested and triumphed in the assembly elections.

- On July 2, 2020, Mohan Yadav was appointed as education minister in the Shivraj Singh Chauhan administration.

Thus far, the BJP central leadership has taken Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh by surprise—first with the election results, and now with the Chief Minister's name. It remains to be seen if Rajasthan's central leadership will select seasoned politician Vasundhara Raje or not.