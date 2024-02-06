DNA TV Show: Analysis of Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code Bill

In a landmark move, Uttarakhand is set to become the second state in India to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), ensuring uniform laws across all religions and communities. On Tuesday, in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami introduced the UCC bill, signalling a significant shift in the state's legal framework.

Traditionally, India lacked a unified civil code, with different laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, and property for various religious communities. However, Uttarakhand's decision to enact a UCC aims to bring uniformity by delineating powers between the state and central governments, as outlined in the Seventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The UCC bill encompasses topics like property, marriage, divorce, inheritance, and distribution, falling under the Concurrent List where both the state and central governments can legislate.

Once the UCC is enforced, all citizens in Uttarakhand will be subject to the same rules regarding marriage, divorce, and other personal matters, regardless of their religious affiliations. This move marks a departure from the previous system, where personal laws often varied based on religious beliefs.

Key provisions of the Uttarakhand UCC include:

- Restriction on polygamy, prohibiting individuals from entering into multiple marriages concurrently.

- Mandatory registration of all marriages.

- Setting the minimum age for marriage at 18 for females and 21 for males.

- Imposing penalties, including imprisonment and fines, for violations of UCC provisions.

One of the contentious issues addressed by the UCC is divorce laws, ensuring uniformity across all communities. Notably, the implementation of the UCC has faced opposition from some Muslim religious leaders concerned about potential changes to Islamic personal laws.