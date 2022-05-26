DNA Special: Who is responsible for America's gun problem and mass shootings?

Photo: PTI

A tragic massacre took place in a school in America, in which an 18-year-old boy killed 19 children. This is the biggest mass shooting incident in the US in the last decade. All the children killed are under the age of 11. This boy deliberately targeted such young children because he wanted to create fear in the minds of the rest of the people of the city along with their parents.

The incident took place at a school in the state of Texas, about 2,700 kilometres from the US capital, Washington DC, where about 600 children study. The boy who attacked this school was only 18 years old. He had bought two rifles on his birthday just a day before the attack. After this, he had also posted some pictures of himself with these rifles on social media.

However, these pictures were not taken very seriously by the people then. Because in the US, it is quite common to put such pictures on social media with weapons. People are not afraid to see weapons there. In the United States, 44 percent of people above the age of 18 have a gun in their home. And it is as easy for people there to buy guns as it is to buy any toy from shops in our country. That's why this boy easily bought two guns and kept them in his house. Then on May 24, he attacked this school.

Before this attack, he also shot and killed his grandmother. After that, he entered a school there with a gun and started firing indiscriminately at small children in this school. Within a few minutes, 19 children were killed.

Among them was a 10-year-old girl named Ameri, who had called the emergency number during the attack. But before she could say anything, the attacker took her life. Apart from this, four children died in this incident because they could not get out of there due to the stampede. These children were also roasted with bullets by this attacker.

The children belong to the US, India and Pakistan. America describes itself as the world's oldest democracy and the greatest ambassador of peace. But no government or president there has ever been able to abolish this rule under which anyone above the age of 18 in the US can buy a gun.

You may recall that on December 16, 2014, a similar incident took place in Peshawar, Pakistan. Then some Taliban militants had entered an Army Public School there with similar weapons. They killed 132 children. Today, if we compare this terrorist attack with the current incident in the US, then there is not much difference between the two attacks. In both attacks, young children of the school were targeted. The motive of both these attacks is almost the same. That is to create fear among people by killing children.

But countries like America suppress such incidents that take place in their country. Even when it is talked about, it is said that the person who attacked was mentally ill or had strayed and he did it by mistake.

US has not started any operation so far, nor is it treating this attack as serious as the Peshawar attack. This shows America's double standards.

The 18-year-old boy who was murdered in this case was killed in an encounter. This boy is also being told mentally ill now. Police say that the boy's poverty and his clothes were made into a joke in his school, which led to the boy going into depression. He also gave up school. That is, the US has been able to suppress this incident like the rest of the old events.

This is the biggest mass shooting incident in the US in the last decade. Earlier in 2012, a similar incident took place at a school in the US state of Connecticut. At that time, a 19-year-old attacker killed 20 students. The first incident of mass shooting in a US school took place in 1998, in which five people were killed. But the US has never taken these incidents seriously.

The culture of gun in America dates back to the time when the British government ruled there. There was no police and a permanent security force in the United States then, and people had to protect themselves and their families, so they were given the right to keep weapons. For this, a law was enacted in the United States in the year 1791 and the possession of weapons for its citizens came under the purview of the Constitution.

By the 19th century, however, America had realized that gun culture would never allow peace to be established there. But due to the pressure of Gun Lobby and some leaders, there could never be a strict law against it. Today, on an average, 100 people die every day in the US because of it.

You will often hear that the laws of the British era are still in operation in India. Efforts are being made to eliminate them gradually. But the US is probably the only country in the world that has not taken any effective steps to end this law.

Today, there are only four countries in the whole world where citizens have the constitutional right to have arms. These countries are the United States, Mexico, Haiti and Guatemala. Imagine what a great paradox it is that America on the one hand talks big about human rights and peace. In its name, it runs a worldwide store for distribution of awards and certificates, but on the other hand, people have the constitutional right to have weapons.

