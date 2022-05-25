Texas school shooting: 21 including 18 children dead in Uvalde elementary school, gunman shot down

File photo

After a harrowing incident in the United States, as many as 21 people, including 18 children and 3 adults, were shot dead inside an elementary school in Texas, when a gunman opened fire inside the institute. The gunman has also been shot dead.

The shooting incident took place inside the Robb elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The identities of the children who died in the school shooting have not been revealed. The governor of Texas revealed that the gunman was shot down by security forces during the rescue operation.

Greg Abbot, the governor of Texas tweeted, “Texans are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime & for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia & I mourn this horrific loss & urge all Texans to come together. I've instructed @TxDPS & Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime.”

The shooting took place at 12:15 pm local time after a gunman, who is suspected to be a teenager, entered the premises of the elementary school and opened fire on the teachers and students, leaving as many as 21 people dead in the school.

This comes just 10 days after nearly a dozen people were shot dead in Buffalo, New York, in a predominantly Black neighborhood by a gunman who had opened fire with an assault rifle, in a suspected racially targeted incident.

It is suspected that the teenager went inside the elementary school in Texas armed with a handgun or a rifle, and opened fire inside the premises. It is also suspected that he shot his grandmother right before he entered the school. Apart from this, not much is known about the shooter.

United States President Joe Biden has ordered flags flown at half-staff until sunset daily until May 28 in view of the tragic event, grieving for the loss of life. Biden is expected to address the nation regarding the school shooting later today.

The injured from the incident - one teacher and one student - have been transferred to a nearby hospital while the school has been locked down by the authorities.

