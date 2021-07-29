DNA Special: Objection with Kanwar Yatra, proud of Kerala's appeasement?

For some time, people in the country have stopped talking about the coronavirus. They make the same mistake every time. As soon as the cases of coronavirus start falling, we assume that the situation has become normal now. But today the most worrying and disappointing news has come from Kerala, where there has been a tremendous explosion of COVID-19. You will remember that we had warned the government and the Supreme Court many times at the time of Eid that opening the lockdown on the occasion of Eid would be the biggest mistake of the Kerala government. But the Kerala government also accepted 50 percent of the country's corona cases for a 27 percent Muslim vote bank.

On July 27, 43,654 new cases of coronavirus were registered across the country but more than 50 percent of these cases were found in Kerala alone. In the last 24 hours, 22,129 new cases of infection have been registered in Kerala and this is the biggest explosion of coronavirus in Kerala after 29 May i.e. 59 days. But in this explosion, the gunpowder of appeasement and communalism is also loaded.

The total population of Kerala is 3.34 crore. That is, the share of Kerala in the total population of the country is only 2.76 percent. But in the state with about 2.5 percent population, there are more than 50 percent infection cases in the country.

If we talk about Uttar Pradesh, according to the 2011 census, the total population of UP is 19.98 crore. And the share of UP in the total population of the country is about 16.5 percent. But despite this, on July 27, only 18 new cases of infection were found in UP.

That is, the score of UP is not only better than the score of Kerala, but the infection in UP is almost over now. But despite this, the Supreme Court of our country bans the organization of Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, but it does not take suo motu cognizance of the exemption given on the occasion of Eid in Kerala. In a secular country, you can see this appeasement discount only in India.

If the districts of Kashmir are excluded, then the Malappuram district of Kerala in India is at second place among the districts with the largest Muslim population. Dhubri district of Assam is in the first place and after that comes Malappuram. About 70 percent of its residents belong to the Muslim community. During the relaxation given by the Kerala government in the lockdown on Eid, this district was the most crowded and now the cases of coronavirus are also being found here the most.

As many as 4,000 new cases were registered in the Malappuram district on July 27. That is, 224 times more cases than of Uttar Pradesh have been found in Mallapuram alone and all this has happened due to appeasement.

Appeasement means to make someone happy and the government of Kerala did the same on the occasion of Eid. Now the question is whether the Kerala government and the country's courts will take responsibility for this? The Supreme Court, taking suo motu cognizance of the Kanwar Yatra on July 14 of this month, had told the Uttar Pradesh government that if the government did not cancel the yatra, the court would be forced to take its own decision. But when it came to relaxation in the lockdown on Eid, the Supreme Court could not stop it like the Kanwar Yatra.

However, in the hearing on July 20, the Supreme Court had said that if due to this decision, the cases of coronavirus increase in Kerala and people lost their lives, then it would take appropriate action. Therefore, today we want to bring this situation of Kerala to the notice of the Supreme Court also. And also want to tell you that due to a decision of the Kerala government, India can go towards the third wave of coronavirus.

This is the first time since June 6 when more than 20,000 new cases have been registered in any state.

Today, this news is also a case study for you that how in our country Kumbh crowd is seen through different glasses and the Eid crowd is seen through different glasses. And we feel that this contradiction is crippling this idea of secularism somewhere.