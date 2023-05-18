DNA Special: Analysis of controversy over Dhirendra Shashtri aka Bageshwar Dham baba’s Bihar visit

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Dhirendra Shashtri (File photo)

For the last 4-5 days, there is a different atmosphere in Bihar. In this, interesting stories related to Hanuman ji were being told to the people of Bihar, political statements were also being made against this katha event, and not only this, they were also being opposed to the ideology of the person who told Hanuman Katha.

Baba Bageshwar i.e. Dhirendra Shastri, who took the initiative of setting up a darbar, was in Patna since May 13. Since May 13, he was narrating Hanuman Katha to his followers at 'Taret Pali' near Patna. In the last 4-5 days, everyone has seen their event from their own perspective.

Hearing the common Hanuman story, he was seen immersed in devotion. Some politicians had arrived at the court to meet him, but there were some leaders who had a lot of trouble with Baba Bageshwar's visit to Bihar.

These people strongly opposed Baba Bageshwar's Hanuman Katha event, calling it politically motivated. When Baba Bageshwar reached Patna on May 13, he was accompanied by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari from the airport to his hotel near Gandhi Maidan. Manoj Tiwari was the charioteer of Baba Bageshwar. For this reason, the leaders of Bihar interpreted Baba Bageshwar's visit differently. Baba Bageshwar also gave funny answers to the opposition of the leaders.

The number of people who attended the Hanuman Katha event organized by Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham does not even come to political rallies in Bihar by paying money. Seeing the support Dhirendra Shastri is getting from the people, there was a stir in the political corridors of Bihar. Leaders of the ruling parties of Bihar started opposing Dhirendra Shastri in one voice. Baba Bageshwar's statements in the court also gave many parties an opportunity to oppose him.

Wherever Baba Dhirendra Shastri goes, he definitely talks to his court on 2 issues – the unity of Hindus in the country and the issue of making India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

Since these two issues seem to be similar to the ideology of the BJP, the leaders of all the parties other than the BJP opposed Dhirendra Shastri. One of the reasons for Dhirendra Shastri's opposition was that many big BJP leaders went to his court and met him, including big leaders like Giriraj Singh, and Ravi Shankar Prasad.

This was one of the major reasons why the ministers, and leaders, all of them together opposed Baba Bageshwar in their own way. Lalu Prasad Yadav's son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's brother Tej Pratap Yadav has said that he will "cure" Baba Bageshwar with the help of his army.

There are five things that Baba Bageshwar aka Dhirendra Shastri said in his gathering in Bihar –

The flame of Sanatan Dharma is filled in the hearts of the people of Bihar.

He also said that if anyone abuses Sanatan Dharma, Hindus should also be prepared to respond. Insult to saints, an insult to Ramcharitmanas or Gita should not be tolerated.

If you want to see unity among Sanatani Hindus, then you should spend a few days in Bihar.

The flame of Hindu Rashtra has intensified from Bihar, a day will come when the whole of India will be happy.

Darbar is held so that Hindus do not stray from other religions.

