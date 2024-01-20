Headlines

DNA Show: Know significance of 3 Ram Lalla idols to be placed in sanctum sanctorum

At the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, devotees will have the opportunity to witness Lord Rama in three distinct forms.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 12:00 AM IST

Edited by

At the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, devotees will have the opportunity to witness Lord Rama in three distinct forms. The sacred idol placed in the temple's sanctum sanctorum has been revealed, crafted from black stone, that depicts Lord Rama in his youthful form with adorned hair. 

Amid the buzz surrounding the temple, images of the idol-making process surfaced on social media. The main idol, sculpted from 'Shaligram stone,' was unveiled on Friday, that weighs 200 kg.

In addition, a silver idol, weighing 10 kg, has been crafted for the consecration ceremony. This idol, too heavy to be placed in the sanctum, will be paraded around the temple premises. Meanwhile, the third idol, representing Lord Rama as a child, is already in the temple.

The primary idol, made from Shaligram stone, holds special significance as it symbolises Lord Rama as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The idol stands at a height of approximately 4 feet and a width of 3 feet. 

The idol's features include a lotus throne beneath, Lord Rama standing, and depictions of Lord Vishnu's ten avatars. Notably, the idol showcases Hanuman on the right and Garuda on the left, emphasising the divine presence surrounding Lord Rama.

The idol's lower part features a carved sun deity above Lord Rama's head, signifying his connection to the solar dynasty. Additional adornments include symbols like Swastika, Om, conch, discus, and mace, associated with Lord Vishnu.

Moreover, the idol boasts intricate detailing of Lord Rama's hair, body ornaments, and a necklace around his neck. Special arrangements, such as placing a diamond on Lord Rama's forehead and adorning him with an arrow and bow, will be made during the consecration ceremony.

Following the consecration, the idol will be considered the abode of the divine. 

The consecration ceremony will be held on January 22, allowing devotees worldwide to witness Lord Rama in his divine child form.

