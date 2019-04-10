Gujarat government opposes Patidar leader Alpesh Kathiriya's bail plea

The state government has vehemently opposed the bail plea of Patidar leader Alpesh Kathiriya that is pending before the Gujarat High Court. Kathiriya is presently in jail in connection with a sedition case registered against him in Surat after a sessions court cancelled the bail granted to him for violating bail conditions.

In an affidavit submitted before the single judge bench of Justice VM Pancholi, DCB police station's inspector Gaurang Patel has submitted that Kathiriya was well aware of the bail conditions levied on him by the sessions court. However, within a few days of getting bail, he "misused his liberty and violated the bail condition" wherein he was expected to respect law and order.

Patel has submitted that after getting bail, Kathiriya and his supporters, on December 25, 2018, started an agitation at the Surat collector's office without permission; unlawfully assembled and went to Sarthana police station and entered into a scuffle with police personnel on December 27; and obstructed traffic police from discharging their duties on December 28.

The inspector also submitted that considering Kathiriya's criminal antecedents, past conduct, and no respect for law, the court should not use its discretionary power to release him on bail. The next hearing is scheduled on April 18.