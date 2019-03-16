Gujarat Congress site hacked, pics from Hardik Patel's sex CD posted

Unidentified hackers breached the website of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Friday and posted a picture of Hardik Patel with a woman from his infamous sex scandal case.

Gujarat Congress said it will lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India and the Cyber-crime Department.

GPCC shut down the website and said that it will soon be restored. Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga, spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party, asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, if the party intends to garner votes by promoting people like Hardik.

In a statement, Manish Doshi, spokesperson of state Congress said that the video of Hardik was prepared when he was spearheading social movements. At that time, politically motivated elements had prepared the video to discredit him. "Hardik officially joined Congress on March 12 in presence of party president Rahul Gandhi and elements indulging in dirty tactics are deeply disturbed and playing foul games," said Doshi.

He said that the party will lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India and Cyber-crime Cell of the local police. He also said that even in the past, such elements had leaked a fake copy of Congress' candidate list ahead of Assembly elections in December 2017.