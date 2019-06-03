Ahmedabad records highest temperature of 44.4 degree

Headlines

Anupam Kher recalls breaking barricade to meet Michael Jackson in Mumbai post 1996 concert: 'It was historic moment'

Educational qualification of Pakistan cricketers facing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Co in Asia Cup 2023

World's second richest man rents Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai property, rent is Rs 40.50 lakh per...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Jawan’s Zinda Banda, Pathaan’s Besharam Rang with fans at Dubai night club

Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif wield rifles in film's new poster, fans say 'sab movies ka record todega Bhai'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anupam Kher recalls breaking barricade to meet Michael Jackson in Mumbai post 1996 concert: 'It was historic moment'

Educational qualification of Pakistan cricketers facing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Co in Asia Cup 2023

World's second richest man rents Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai property, rent is Rs 40.50 lakh per...

IND vs PAK: Five Indian cricketers who were in squad for the last ODI match played against Pakistan

Most sixes in ODI Asia Cup history

7 spices to boost metabolism, weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Anupam Kher recalls breaking barricade to meet Michael Jackson in Mumbai post 1996 concert: 'It was historic moment'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Jawan’s Zinda Banda, Pathaan’s Besharam Rang with fans at Dubai night club

Jailer OTT release: Know when, where to watch Rajinikanth-starrer action thriller

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad records highest temperature of 44.4 degree

What is even worse is the fact that the Met office has ruled out chances of any relief, with the maximum temperature likely to remain around 43-44 degrees Celsius

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 03, 2019, 07:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The sweltering heat prevalent in the city is giving a tough time to Amdavadis, with the mercury soaring to 44.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the highest maximum temperature of the season, surpassing Wednesday's 44.3 degrees Celsius. What is even worse is the fact that the Met office has ruled out chances of any relief, with the maximum temperature likely to remain around 43-44 degrees Celsius.

IMD Ahmedabad's director Jayant Sarkar told DNA that there are no chances of any relief for Ahmedabad and its adjoining areas in the next two-three days as hot and dry north-westerly winds are entering the state uninhibited. He added that wind pattern is expected to change to westerly from June 6, which essentially means that moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea will start entering the city.

"Due to the expected prevalence of westerly winds from June 6, the maximum temperature in Ahmedabad will go down by two-three degrees Celsius. Despite incursion of moisture, maximum temperature in the city will continue to remain above 40 degrees Celsius," Sarkar said. He added that there are no chances of rainfall in the next five-sevem days in Ahmedabad and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 41-42 degrees Celsius from June 6 onwards.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Surendranagar with 45.3 degrees Celsius was hottest place in Gujarat
     
  • Gandhinagar sizzles at 45 degrees Celsius
     
  • Relief in Ahmedabad expected from June 6 due to incursion of moisture laden winds from Arabian Sea

While Ahmedabad is sizzling due to scorching sun, things are no different in Gandhinagar, with the capital on Sunday recording maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. Surendranagar with 45.3 degrees Celsius recorded the highest maximum temperature of the state on Sunday.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Iftikhar Ahmed gives humorous reply after journalist calls him 'Chacha' and Babar Azam 'Bhatija'

Malayalam actress Aparna P Nair found dead at her home in Thiruvananthapuram

Wordle 803 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 31

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: What is Virat Kohli's record against Pakistan in the Asia Cup?

Miss World CEO Julia Morley recalls how 20-year-old Aishwarya Rai stunned everyone: 'Something magical...' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE