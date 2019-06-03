Ahmedabad records highest temperature of 44.4 degree

What is even worse is the fact that the Met office has ruled out chances of any relief, with the maximum temperature likely to remain around 43-44 degrees Celsius

The sweltering heat prevalent in the city is giving a tough time to Amdavadis, with the mercury soaring to 44.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the highest maximum temperature of the season, surpassing Wednesday's 44.3 degrees Celsius. What is even worse is the fact that the Met office has ruled out chances of any relief, with the maximum temperature likely to remain around 43-44 degrees Celsius.

IMD Ahmedabad's director Jayant Sarkar told DNA that there are no chances of any relief for Ahmedabad and its adjoining areas in the next two-three days as hot and dry north-westerly winds are entering the state uninhibited. He added that wind pattern is expected to change to westerly from June 6, which essentially means that moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea will start entering the city.

"Due to the expected prevalence of westerly winds from June 6, the maximum temperature in Ahmedabad will go down by two-three degrees Celsius. Despite incursion of moisture, maximum temperature in the city will continue to remain above 40 degrees Celsius," Sarkar said. He added that there are no chances of rainfall in the next five-sevem days in Ahmedabad and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 41-42 degrees Celsius from June 6 onwards.

HIGHLIGHTS Surendranagar with 45.3 degrees Celsius was hottest place in Gujarat



Gandhinagar sizzles at 45 degrees Celsius



Relief in Ahmedabad expected from June 6 due to incursion of moisture laden winds from Arabian Sea

While Ahmedabad is sizzling due to scorching sun, things are no different in Gandhinagar, with the capital on Sunday recording maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. Surendranagar with 45.3 degrees Celsius recorded the highest maximum temperature of the state on Sunday.