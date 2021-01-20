World is in great danger due to these reasons, reveals Global Risk Report 2021

The world is yet to fully recover from the havoc of coronavirus and there's another danger revolving around. This year's Global Risks Report has now been released and it warns of the danger looming over the world.

According to the Global Risk Report, there is a danger looming which is bigger than coronavirus. In the next 5-10 years, geopolitical stability will be severely weakened. If the predictions of the Global Risk Report are proved to be true, then the whole world will suffer financial loss worth billions and this will mean that once again the global economy will be in danger.

In the coming times, the global pandemic, economic recession, political turmoil and continuously worsening climate crisis can become a problem for the world.

In 2020, COVID-19 was the biggest crisis that the whole world faced, but it does not mean that the climate-related matters are less dangerous. Issues regarding climate crisis are considered a potential threat to humanity, and hence they are more sensitive. Despite the decline in carbon emissions due to lockdown and international trade and travel restrictions, the climate crisis is a worrying issue because as normalcy returns after coronavirus, economies will start recovering> This will lead to a rise in the emissions and the climate crisis will deepen again.

How the report has been prepared

More than 650 members of several leadership communities of the 2021 Global Risks Report Forum have prepared the report after a lot of hard work and data has been collected from all over the world. Apart from the climate crisis, infectious diseases, forest fire, etc. are big threats that are hovering over the whole world.

Infectious diseases now at top of the list

According to the circumstances that have emerged so far in 2020 and 2021, the risk of infectious diseases after COVID-19 has come to the top, whereas in the last year when the Global Risk Report came out in 2020, the risk of diseases was at number 10.