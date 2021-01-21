Why people are searching for Vinay Reddy and US President Joe Biden?

Vinay Reddy currently works as a speechwriter on the Biden-Harris Transition. He was Senior Advisor & Speechwriter for their 2020 election campaign.

"Today, we mark the swearing-in of the first woman in American history elected to national office, Vice-President Kamala Harris. Don't tell me things can't change," said US President Joe Biden in his inauguration speech. Biden's inaugural speech was based on unity, democracy and hope and widely praised by people worldwide.

But do you know who was the brain behind these strong words? If you do not know, then you should read here. It's a matter of great pride that newly elected US President Joe Biden's speech was actually written by an Indian American, Vinay Reddy.

Know about Vinay Reddy

He was the Senior Advisor and Speechwriter for the Biden-Harris campaign for the election 2020.

Joe Biden’s speech director Cholleti Vinay Reddy has his roots in a remote village in the Karimnagar district in Telangana.

Previously he served as chief speechwriter to Biden during his second term as the Vice President.

Reddy's uncle Cholleti Kishan Reddy said, "We are very happy and feeling proud of it. Our 'Cholleti' dynasty is internationally recognised now."

Vinay Reddy's father Narayana Reddy hails from the Pothireddypeta village of Huzurabad Mandal of Karimnagar District.

A doctor by profession, he moved to the United States in 1970.

Vinay Reddy is one of Narayana Reddy's three children and was raised in Dayton, Ohio.

Reactions to Joe Biden's speech

Michael Beschloss, a presidential historian, described US President's speech in a tweet as "modest, austere, grave, calming, cleansing and inspiring".

Several people from the media fraternity also lauded Biden's speech, saying that he delivered what the US required at this moment.

"Biden's speech is about appealing to 'our better angels', 'history, faith, and reason', 'dignity', 'respect', 'unity'. It's literally a rebuttal to Trump's 'American carnage' Inaugural address," journalist Matt wrote in a tweet.

"Joe Biden gave the speech the moment demanded. Well done," Time magazine columnist David French in a tweet said.