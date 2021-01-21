Why people are searching for Vinay Reddy and US President Joe Biden?

Headlines

Viral video: Woman narrowly escapes king cobra attack while cooking outdoors, watch

'Centre won't implement Women's Reservation Bill', says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

WhatsApp users can now pay businesses directly in chat via UPI, credit card and more

Meet man who slept on station, never went to college, built Rs 36000 crore company from Rs 1000, his net worth is...

Raj Kundra is back on Instagram with strong message for haters, says 'your hate makes me...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Woman narrowly escapes king cobra attack while cooking outdoors, watch

WhatsApp users can now pay businesses directly in chat via UPI, credit card and more

Raj Kundra is back on Instagram with strong message for haters, says 'your hate makes me...'

From Nita Ambani to Isha, Shloka, Radhika: What Ambani women wore during Ganesh Chaturthi

10 benefits of chia seeds other than weight loss

Batters with most centuries in ODI history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

India-Canada Tensions: India Expels Top Canadian Diplomat Hours After Trudeau's Move In Massive Row

Raj Kundra is back on Instagram with strong message for haters, says 'your hate makes me...'

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Delhi gurudwara in first photo from pre-wedding festivities

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 500 crore in India, Rs 900 crore worldwide

HomeWorld

World

Why people are searching for Vinay Reddy and US President Joe Biden?

Vinay Reddy currently works as a speechwriter on the Biden-Harris Transition. He was Senior Advisor & Speechwriter for their 2020 election campaign.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 21, 2021, 07:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

"Today, we mark the swearing-in of the first woman in American history elected to national office, Vice-President Kamala Harris. Don't tell me things can't change," said US President Joe Biden in his inauguration speech. Biden's inaugural speech was based on unity, democracy and hope and widely praised by people worldwide.

But do you know who was the brain behind these strong words? If you do not know, then you should read here. It's a matter of great pride that newly elected US President Joe Biden's speech was actually written by an Indian American, Vinay Reddy. 

Know about Vinay Reddy

Vinay Reddy currently works as a speechwriter on the Biden-Harris Transition.

He was the Senior Advisor and Speechwriter for the Biden-Harris campaign for the election 2020.

Joe Biden’s speech director Cholleti Vinay Reddy has his roots in a remote village in the Karimnagar district in Telangana.

Previously he served as chief speechwriter to Biden during his second term as the Vice President. 

Reddy's uncle Cholleti Kishan Reddy said, "We are very happy and feeling proud of it. Our 'Cholleti' dynasty is internationally recognised now."

Vinay Reddy's father Narayana Reddy hails from the Pothireddypeta village of Huzurabad Mandal of Karimnagar District.

A doctor by profession, he moved to the United States in 1970.

Vinay Reddy is one of Narayana Reddy's three children and was raised in Dayton, Ohio.

Reactions to Joe Biden's speech

Michael Beschloss, a presidential historian, described US President's speech in a tweet as "modest, austere, grave, calming, cleansing and inspiring".

Several people from the media fraternity also lauded Biden's speech, saying that he delivered what the US required at this moment. 

"Biden's speech is about appealing to 'our better angels', 'history, faith, and reason', 'dignity', 'respect', 'unity'. It's literally a rebuttal to Trump's 'American carnage' Inaugural address," journalist Matt wrote in a tweet. 

"Joe Biden gave the speech the moment demanded. Well done," Time magazine columnist David French in a tweet said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ecotourism and Mad Honey: Balancing Exploration with Conservation

Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Hum Toh Deewane Hue with Elvish Yadav, video goes viral, fans say 'record-tod performance'

Viral video: Woman in stunning bridal attire lights up internet with sizzling dance to 'Anarkali Disco Chali'

Meet IIM alumnus who leads Rs 2,96,000 crore company backed by Ratan Tata

Mayawati says BSP will support women's reservation bill

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE