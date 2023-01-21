Who was Kuldip Singh Dhillon, close Indian friend of King Charles whose nickname sparked Royal Family racism row?

Photo: The Sun/ Rex

The Royal Family of UK is mourning the loss of close Indian friend Kuldip Singh Dhillon. The wealthy polo-playing businessman passed away suddenly while on a trip to India earlier this week, UK media reported. Dhillon was once at the centre of a Royal Family racism row, stemming from the nickname Charles used for him: Sooty.

Dhillon is an old friend of King Charles and his consort Camilla, whom he knew since the 70s. The news of the 72-year-old businessman’s death came as a “shock” as he was reportedly in “good health”. Dhillon was also pals with Prince William and Prince Harry.

Dhillon was chairman of Cirencester Park Polo Club in the UK. He had migrated to the UK from India in 1955 as a 4-year-old, as per his Wikipedia profile. He was also known by his anglicised first name “Kolin”. He went on to become a wealthy property developer in the UK and polo official. He is a former chairman of the Schools and Universities Polo Association. He grew close to the Royal family.

He lived in Gloucestershire, having moved from Warrington where Dhillon’s father used to own market stalls. He first met and became friends with Camilla in the 1970s. King Charles’ wife would often dine with her then husband Andrew Parker Bowles Dhillon's home. He has two daughters and two sons with wife Jacquline who he met at a local disco. His younger son Satnam is a former English national polo player.

In 2009, a controversy erupted over his nickname ‘Sooty’, which King Charles used to call him was slammed as “distasteful”. The then-Prince of Wales was termed “out of touch” as a racism row erupted. Dhillon had come out in defence of the Royal Family, saying that he enjoyed being called Sooty by his friends and the nickname was acceptable.

