What is St Javelin? Know how it is supporting Ukraine amid Russian attacks

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has led people to question humanity. As Ukraine struggles to survive amidst Russia attacks, the icon of a saint with Javelin in arms is being considered as the saviour of the former country.

The saint in the photo, better known as St Javelin, is holding an anti-tank missile launcher in her arms. It has become symbolic of Ukraine’s resistance in the ongoing war, primarily because of the Javelin.

The Javelin was designed by the US defense companies in late 1980s. It weighs almost 50 pounds and can be fired from the soldier.

The Javelin plays a crucial role in Ukraine’s defence. Based on reports, Ukrainian defence is dependent on the Javelin to fight Russian troops.

According to Ukraine’s defence ministry, the Russian forces lost about 3,500 soldiers until February 26. Besides this, 102 tanks, 536 armoured vehicles, 15 artillery pieces, 14 fighter jets, 8 helicopters, one BUK-1 system was also lost.

The Javelin is designed as a shoot and scoot weapon, which helps soldiers to run after firing the shot. In 2018, Ukraine purchased the first Javelin from United States.

Amid raging tensions, the US, UK and Estonia have sent these Javelin to Ukraine. Notably, Ukraine has various strong weapons to fight against Russia, including the next-generation light anti-tank weapons, stringer missiles, Bayraktar TB2 drones, 152mm artillery ammunition and more.

Ukraine has also launched a website under the name of this Javelin to raise funds. The website is aimed at selling clothes, flags and stickers.