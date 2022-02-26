‘I must have a guardian angel’, says 52-year-old Ukrainian teacher who survived Russian missile attack

Russia’s invasion in Ukraine has aggravated serious issues for women living in the now blood-soaked country. While many are still trying to escape raging tensions between the two countries, this Ukrainian woman managed to survive Russia’s missile attack.

52-year-old Olena Kurilo’s deeply wounded face has become the symbol of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

When Russian forces bombed a number of Ukrainian cities, including Chuguev in the Kharkiv region, Kurilo’s house also felt the impact.

Pictures of the school teacher’s face covered in bandages have taken over not just the internet but many international news outlets.

Stating her bravery in a conversation with a leading international daily Kurilo said, "I will do everything for my motherland”.

She admitted that she was "very lucky" to have survived the Russian missile attack on her home."I must have a guardian angel," she added.

Like every other Ukrainian citizen, Kurilo had “never thought that this (Russian invasion of Ukraine) would truly happen" in her lifetime.

Looking at her now destroyed home, Kurilo said, “I will do everything for Ukraine, as much as I can, with as much energy as I have. I will always only be on my motherland's side."

Russian forces captured the south-eastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol on Saturday as Moscow launched coordinated cruise missile and artillery strikes on several cities, including the capital Kyiv. Some people have fled to neighbouring countries even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and many other decided to stay back and defend the city.