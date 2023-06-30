Search icon
Vladimir Putin praises 'Make in India' concept, calls PM Modi great friend of Russia

The Russian President drew India's example to encourage domestic products and brands in Russia, as per RT.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Pic: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' concept has had a "visible effect" on the Indian economy, RT reported.

"Our friends in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a great friend of Russia, a few years ago presented a concept 'Make in India' and it had a very visible effect on the Indian economy," Putin said while speaking at an event in Moscow.

Recently, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov in New Delhi has said that the "special Russia-India strategic partnership" has shown strength and is "growing stronger as ever''.

"There have been lies about Russia on a daily basis and on a global scale. Efforts are being made to disrupt Russia - India relations," Envoy Alipov said during the state reception hosted in the national capital that was dedicated to the National Day of the Russian Federation.

Lauding the 'special Russia - India strategic partnership', the envoy said, "The indispensable truth however is- the special Russia-India strategic partnership has shown strength and we keep growing stronger than ever".

