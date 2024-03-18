Twitter
US: Indian-origin student Paruchuri Abhijit killed in Massachusetts, 9th case of 2024

A twenty-year-old Andhra Pradesh student was murdered, and his body was discovered in a car buried deep in a US forest.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 02:20 PM IST

(Image source: Twitter)
The United States has reported another case of Indian student death. A twenty-year-old Andhra Pradesh student was murdered, and his body was discovered in a car buried deep in a US forest. 

Engineering student Paruchuri Abhijit was enrolled at Boston University from Burripalem, Guntur. However, the accused is still unknown. 

The Times of India reported that Abhijit's body was discovered in a campus forest, raising the possibility that his killers killed him in exchange for cash and a laptop. The university murder has raised a lot of questions, and it's possible that Abhijit got into some arguments with other students. 

His parents were Paruchuri Chakradhar and Srilakshmi, and he was their only child. According to his family, Abhijit was a gifted student from an early age. According to the Times of India, despite her initial opposition, Abhijit's mother changed her mind because she cared about her son's future.

A growing number of reports about deaths have brought attention to the safety of Indian students studying abroad, despite the fact that hundreds of them travel there in search of the American dream.

At least six student deaths involving Indian or Indian-origin individuals have been reported for 2024 thus far. According to the most recent report, a student at Ohio's Linder School of Business named Shreyas Reddy Beniger passed away on February 8th. The authorities have eliminated all suspicions of foul play and hate crimes, as reported by News18. 

