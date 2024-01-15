US Air Force officer Madison Marsh wins Miss America 2024 title, becomes first active-duty officer to wear the crown

Madison holds the position of second lieutenant in the US Air Force and is a master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program.

Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old US Air Force officer was crowned the Miss America 2024 today in Orlando, Florida. Madison holds the position of second lieutenant in the US Air Force. The Miss Colorado 2023 winner is the first-ever active-duty Air Force officer to receive the prestigious title. Meanwhile, Ellie Breaux of Texas is the first runner-up in the beauty pageant.

Madison Marsh defeated 51 contestants representing the 50 US states, including the District of Columbia, to win the top position in the Miss America pageant. While Madison won the Miss America crown, Ellie Breaux was the first runner-up, Cydney Bridges of Indiana was the second runner-up, Mallory Hudson of Kentucky was the third runner-up, and Caroline Parente of Rhode Island was the fourth runner-up.

In the questionnaire round, Madison was asked about her goals as Miss America. The Miss America responded by underlining her military credentials as showcasing her commitment to learning and leading "with passion." She also mentioned her mother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, during the discussion round. Her death drove Madison to start the Whitney Marsh Foundation to raise money for cancer research.

Moreover, Madison won the title of Miss Colorado last year. She graduated in 2023 from the US Air Force Academy. She is pursuing a master's degree in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

From a young age, Marsh had aspired to be a pilot. Her parents sent her to a space camp when she was 13 years old where she met astronauts and fighter pilots.

At 15, she began taking flying lessons and two years later, she received her pilot's license.

Besides the beauty pageant, Madison Marsh imagines her future as a 'Top Gun' fighter pilot.