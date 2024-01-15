US Air Force officer Madison Marsh wins Miss America 2024 title, becomes first active-duty officer to wear the crown

Headlines

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Succession, The Bear, win big; Beef sweeps acting honours

NASA shares mesmerizing images of distant galaxies, internet is impressed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

9 motivational quotes by 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey

7 healthy benefits of good sleep

8 ways to manage body aches in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Rohit Sharma Becomes Batter With Joint Second-most Ducks In T20Is | IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Highlights

‘Why Did You Do This?’: Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth Confronted By Estranged Husband Over Son's Murder

Shocking! Woman Allegedly Kills Boyfriend's Child By Feeding Her Screws, Batteries

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet actress who had superhit debut, then gave 14 flop films, quit acting, net worth is Rs 274 crore, is married to..

This 29-year-old actor beat Katrina, Dhanush, Mahesh Babu at box office, gave first hit of 2024, bigger than Pushpa, KGF

HomeWorld

World

US Air Force officer Madison Marsh wins Miss America 2024 title, becomes first active-duty officer to wear the crown

Madison holds the position of second lieutenant in the US Air Force and is a master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 05:06 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old US Air Force officer was crowned the Miss America 2024 today in Orlando, Florida. Madison holds the position of second lieutenant in the US Air Force. The Miss Colorado 2023 winner is the first-ever active-duty Air Force officer to receive the prestigious title. Meanwhile, Ellie Breaux of Texas is the first runner-up in the beauty pageant. 

Madison Marsh defeated 51 contestants representing the 50 US states, including the District of Columbia, to win the top position in the Miss America pageant. While Madison won the Miss America crown, Ellie Breaux was the first runner-up, Cydney Bridges of Indiana was the second runner-up, Mallory Hudson of Kentucky was the third runner-up, and Caroline Parente of Rhode Island was the fourth runner-up. 

In the questionnaire round, Madison was asked about her goals as Miss America. The Miss America responded by underlining her military credentials as showcasing her commitment to learning and leading "with passion." She also mentioned her mother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, during the discussion round. Her death drove Madison to start the Whitney Marsh Foundation to raise money for cancer research.

Moreover, Madison won the title of Miss Colorado last year. She graduated in 2023 from the US Air Force Academy. She is pursuing a master's degree in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

From a young age, Marsh had aspired to be a pilot. Her parents sent her to a space camp when she was 13 years old where she met astronauts and fighter pilots.

At 15, she began taking flying lessons and two years later, she received her pilot's license.

Besides the beauty pageant, Madison Marsh imagines her future as a 'Top Gun' fighter pilot.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Saindhav box office collection day 2: Venkatesh Daggubati's film sees slight drop, earns Rs 3 crore

    Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Republic Day parade rehearsals, check routes to avoid

    Meet woman who is married to one of world's richest persons, her father-in-law is...

    Watch: Nazila reacts after Ayesha Khan claims Munawar Faruqui cheated on his wife with her, says 'don't drag my name'

    This actress gave hits with Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, later left films after 7 back-to-back flops, she's now...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

    Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

    Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

    Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

    In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE