Ukraine says children’s hospital destroyed by Russian airstrikes; President Zelensky shares video - WATCH

The city council of the besieged Mariupol city in Ukraine on Wednesday said that a children’s hospital was destroyed by Russian airstrikes.

“The Russian occupying forces have dropped several bombs on the children`s hospital. The destruction is colossal,” an online post from the Mariupol city council said. It added that casualty figures were not known right now.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video and wrote (translated), “Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity.”

Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity. pic.twitter.com/FoaNdbKH5k March 9, 2022

News agency Reuters reported that it could not immediately verify the claim. Moscow has denied claims that the Russian forces have been targeting civilians during the ongoing war in Ukraine.