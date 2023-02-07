Turkey-Syria Earthquake live updates: Another earthquake measuring 5.6 on Richter Scale jolts central Turkey

Turkey-Syria earthquake latest updates (Photo: Reuters)

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Hours after three catastrophic earthquakes slammed Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing more than 4,000 people, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the central Turkey area on Tuesday. It's estimated that many more people were hurt, and rescuers are now looking for others who may still be alive. India is among the several nations that have sent aid workers and supplies.

It is believed that the death toll may rise as rescue workers continue to go through the wreckage. The first quake's epicentre occurred close to the Syrian border, in the province of Gaziantep, near the town of Nurdagi. The other two tremors occurred in Kahramanmaraş, a region close by. The Turkish flag will fly at half-staff domestically and internationally for seven days after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan designated a period of national mourning.

India's NDRF has already gone for Turkey early this morning with search and rescue dogs, medical supplies, drilling equipment, and more. It happened a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached out to the quake-stricken nation.

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Latest updates