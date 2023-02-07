Search icon
WHO's serious warning on Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll may rise to...

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: As rescue workers in Turkey and Syria search through the debris for survivors in sub-zero temperatures, a warning has been issued by the World Health Organization.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 08:53 AM IST

Photo: Reuters

In Turkey and Syria, the World Health Organization predicted an eightfold increase in death tolls caused by the strong earthquake. Having experienced the first quake on Monday morning and then a second severe tremor about 12 hours later, the area has seen its death toll rapidly rise to more than 4,000.

This warning comes as rescue workers have been searching through the wreckage in freezing temperatures for any signs of life. The international community has rallied to provide help to assist with the rescue operations.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9 km (11 miles) near the city of Gaziantep. This was the strongest earthquake ever recorded in Turkey, which was shaken for nearly two minutes.

USGS reports that several aftershocks are still being felt across the area as a result of the second earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.5 and had its epicentre in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province.

WHO officials warned that the death toll could increase eightfold, saying, “We always see the same thing with earthquakes, unfortunately, which is that the initial reports of the numbers of people who have died or who have been injured will increase quite significantly in the week that follows.”

Also, READ: Turkey-Syria earthquake: India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief as death toll climbs to 4,000

Numerous videos widely circulated on social media showed thousands of structures damaged or destroyed throughout both nations. Images from both nations show extensive destruction of roads and massive piles of debris stretching for miles.

