Turkey-Syria earthquake: India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief as death toll climbs to 4,000

Rescuers in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria searched through the chilly night into Tuesday, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 3,400 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region.

Authorities feared the death toll from Monday's pre-dawn earthquake and aftershocks would keep climbing as rescuers looked for survivors among tangles of metal and concrete spread across the region beset by Syria's 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.

The US Geological Survey measured Monday's quake at 7.8, with a depth of 18 kilometres (11 miles). Hours later, a 7.5 magnitude tremor, likely triggered by the first, struck more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) away.

Meanwhile, hours after the announcement made by the Prime Minister's Office, India dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkiye aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft.

The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including both male and female personnel, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts.

"India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities in action. The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Turkiye, along with NDRF Search and Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines, and other necessary equipment," Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.

He also instructed officials to offer all possible assistance in coping with the aftermath of the earthquake.

Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government's offer of assistance and said that "a friend in need is indeed a friend".

He also mentioned a Turkish proverb, "Dost kara gunde belli olur", which means "a friend in need is a friend indeed".