Turkey goes strict against 'fake news', to issue jail terms if misleading information is circulated

A weekly 'disinformation bulletin' aimed at refuting what it sees as fake news with 'accurate and truthful information' has also been issued by Turkey

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 07:20 AM IST

A strict new media law that could result in reporters and social media users serving up to three years in prison for disseminating "fake news" was approved by Turkey's parliament on Thursday.

Eight months before elections that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan enters trailing in the polls, the new regulations strengthen the government's already tight control over the media.

The legislation, which was made up of 40 changes that each required a separate vote, was put up by Erdogan's AKP party, which has strong Islamic roots and was vehemently opposed by Turkey's major opposition parties.

Those found guilty of disseminating false or misleading information face criminal penalties under the established law.

Social media platforms and websites must provide personal information of individuals suspected of "propagating misleading information."

It enables judges to impose prison terms of one to three years on frequent social media users and accredited journalists who 'openly spread misleading information.'

Additionally, the government has begun releasing a weekly 'disinformation bulletin' with the intention of refuting misleading information with 'correct and truthful information.'

The ambiguous definition of "disinformation" in the law, coupled with the prospect of jail time, according to the Council of Europe's rights organisation, might have a 'chilling effect' and lead to more self-censorship, not least in light of the impending elections in June 2023.

(With inputs from Agencies)

