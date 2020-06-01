The Dark Knight Rises? Batman cosplayer joins 'I Can't Breathe' protest in Atlanta - WATCH

As the protest in the United States intensifies amid the recent killings of African-Americans in the United States, an individual showed up at the protest in a surprisingly realistic Batman costume on Saturday.

A video clip, which has now gone viral all over the internet, of an unidentified man stepping out of a cloud of smoke dressed up as the 'dark knight' in Atlanta looks almost like a scene from Christopher Nolan's movie The Dark Knight Rises.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Batman has arrived at a protest in Philadelphia looking for corrupt police officers pic.twitter.com/LCxbTMlrCI — Excommunicado (@JudgementDay89) May 31, 2020

The United States is currently in quite a pickle after as many as 40 cities and Washington D.C. across the face of the nation imposed curfews on Sunday amid the relentless protests against the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, in police custody.

"Today, about 5,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are supporting our local and state partners responding to civil unrest in 15 states and DC [District of Columbia] Thousands more stand ready if needed," Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Joseph Lengyel said on Sunday.

Derek Chauvin, Minneapolis police officer, was charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd after a video clip of the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck generated a wave of protests across the nation.

Soon after Floyd's death in police custody last May 25, the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul erupted in massive protests which later on spread all across the country.

Protesters also torched the 3rd Precinct station, the focus of many of the protests, which was abandoned before the angry crowd surrounded the building.