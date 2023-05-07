Search icon
Texas mall shooting: Gunman opens fire in Dallas shopping mall killing 9; horrific video of shooter surfaces

The shocking video of the Texas mall shooting has surfaced on social media, where shoppers can be seen fleeing as a man opens fire at the crowd.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

Texas mall shooting video surfaces (Photo - Reuters)

Screams and gunshots sent shoppers fleeing in Dallas during the horrific Texas mall shooting, when a man stepped out of his car in the parking lot and started open firing at the shoppers present outside the outlet mall, injuring multiple people.

A gunman stepped out of a silver sedan and began shooting people at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, on Saturday, killing an unknown number and sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic in the latest gun violence to strike the country.

Witnesses who were at the Allen Premium Outlets told The Associated Press they saw multiple victims, including some who appeared to be children, and that they saw a police officer and a mall security guard who appeared to be unconscious on the ground.

While the number of casualties is not known yet in the Texas mall shooting incident, a horrific video from the outlet mall has emerged, where the gunman can be seen stepping out of his vehicle and immediately opening fire on the bystanders.

 

 

Over three dozen shots can be heard in the dashcam footage which has surfaced on social media, while the authorities have said that nine people have been rushed to the hospital, including children. Their health condition currently remains unknown.

The number of mass killings and shootings has skyrocketed in the United States in the last few months, with one incident of mass killing being recorded every week in the country. Gun violence is also one of the leading causes of death for children in the US.

According to the latest update in the Texas mall shooting case, nine people have died while many others have been left injured. One police officer and the mall security guard are reportedly among those who have lost their lives in the shooting.

(With inputs from AP)

