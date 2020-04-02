Session on COVID-19 crisis soon, says new president of United Nations Security Council

The president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of April, the country of Dominican Republic, has said that a session on the COVID-19 crisis can happen very soon, even though last month saw China dragging its feet on the same issue.

The Special Envoy from the Dominican Republic to the United Nations Security Council, Ambassador José Singer, in a presser on the council's working for this month said that the special meet on the COVID-19 is being "negotiated" and that the issue "has been brought up by few (UNSC) envoys" adding that the meeting is taking shape.

Dominican Republic is the president of the Security Council for the month of April 2020 and is scheduled to take calls on the UNSC's programme of work for April 2020. It is to be noted that although China was the president for the month of March, the country was not seen to be very enthusiastic about a session on the COVID-19 crisis despite Estonia and other members, most of them being western countries, appearing keen on it.

Ambassador José Singer said, "The UNSC session on the COVID-19 could happen for sure next week or before" and that it has been requested by 5-6 envoys.

Asked if a 'resolution' can be expected on the coronavirus crisis that is spreading across the world like wildfire, the Ambassador said, "...we have not discussed the issue of 'resolution' (of the COVID-19 crisis)" adding "we expect to hold the meet and see how events play out".

Notably, the United Nations, especially its core body -- the United Nations Security Council -- is found to be missing during the COVID-19 crisis and its absence is stark and visible. It was the G-20 countries that took the responsibility for a global strategy to deal with the crisis and leaders the group in the month of the March did a video conference to chalk out an action plan to deal with the challenge. The idea of the meet was discussed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his G-20 counterparts, including the chair of the G-20, Saudi Arabia. Prime Minister Modi had also last month taken the global lead in calling for a video conference of the SAARC countries in reaching a common approach to deal with the crisis.