Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Russian president Putin praises Indians, calls them 'talented' and 'driven'

Marking the occasion of Russia’s Unity Day on November 4, the Russian president praised India as having much potential.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 08:06 AM IST

Russian president Putin praises Indians, calls them 'talented' and 'driven'
Russian president Putin praises Indians, calls them 'talented' and 'driven'

In a speech on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Indians, calling them "talented" and "driven," and he said that India has a lot of potentials and would undoubtedly produce outstanding development outcomes. This is according to a translation of Putin's speech by Reuters.

The Russian president complimented India as having a lot of promise on November 4 to commemorate Russia's Unity Day.

According to Putin's statement, which was translated from his original Russian speech, "India will achieve outstanding results in terms of its development - there are no doubts - and almost one-and-a-half billion people: now that's potential."

"Let's look at India: a talented, very driven people with such a drive for internal development. It (India) will certainly achieve outstanding results. India will achieve outstanding results in terms of its development. There are no doubts. And almost one-and-a-half billion people. Now that's potential," Putin stated.  

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-china-names-bridges-villages-along-xinjiang-tibet-border-after-soldiers-killed-in-galwan-2999309

The Russian President discussed colonialism in Africa, India's potential, and the "unique civilisation and culture" of his country. Putin claimed, in a speech on Russian and world history, that Western empires had looted Africa.

"To a great extent, the level of prosperity that has been achieved by former colonial powers is grounded in the robbery of Africa. Everyone knows that. Yes, actually, and researchers in Europe don't hide this. That's how it is. They say it was built on the grief and suffering of the African peoples to a significant extent - I'm not saying entirely, no - but to a significant extent the prosperity of the colonial powers (was built that way). This is an obvious fact. Robbery, the slave trade - of course," Putin added.

Russia, according to Putin, is a "multinational state," a "multi-confessional state," and had a "unique civilisation and culture." He did, however, add that, in a significant way, the nation is a part of European culture and is associated with it through religion, according to Reuters' translation.

He claimed: "Russia is, in a significant way, part of this culture (of the European powers), based on Christianity," but added that "Russia formed as a united major world power... by becoming a major power as a multinational state and a multi-confessional one, too. And it's there where its uniqueness lies. It is truly a unique civilisation and a unique culture."

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Rainbow diet: All you need to know about colourful fruits and vegetables
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Smart TVs from Samsung, Infinix and others with up to 47% off
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Schools in Haryana to be shut today in view of CET exams
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.