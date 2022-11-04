China names bridges, villages along Xinjiang-Tibet border after soldiers killed in Galwan

China has named bridges and villages along the highway that connects the provinces of Xinjiang and Tibet after the four military troops who died in the clash with Indian soldiers in the 2020 Galwan Valley, mentioned a media report on Friday.

According to the state-run Global Times, their names are now shown on the road signs along the G219 highway, which connects the Tibet Autonomous Region with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

In addition to their hometowns, 11 bridges along the G219 motorway are now dedicated in their honour, according to the newspaper.

The locations have been named in honour of the soldiers just days after Chinese military commander Qi Fabao, who was wounded in the Galwan Valley battle with Indian forces in June 2020, attended the Congress of the country's ruling Communist Party of China (CPC).

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-industry-can-do-better-twitter-employees-react-to-elon-musk-s-mass-lay-off-drive-2999300

On October 16, the first day of the CPC Congress, when President Xi Jinping was re-elected as the General Secretary of the Party for a record third term, a portion of the video footage of the PLA's clash in Galwan, in which Qi was involved, was shown on the enormous screens at the Great Hall of People.

India has always emphasised the need of tranquility and peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for the overall development of bilateral ties. To end the protracted border deadlock, the Indian and Chinese forces have had 16 rounds of Corps Commander-level negotiations.

On May 5, 2020, a violent altercation near the Pangong lake caused the eastern Ladakh border standoff to break out.

(With inputs from PTI)