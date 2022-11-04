'Industry can do better': Twitter employees react to Elon Musk's mass lay-off drive

Twitter has started firing employees aggressively. The platform has begun informing staff via emails if they have been let go, as well as briefly closing its offices and blocking access for staff. Elon Musk, the company's new owner, reportedly wants to lay off 3,700 employees, or roughly half of the workforce, at Twitter. He made the change in an effort to save expenses and impose a strict new work ethic.

#OneTeam trends on twitter. Ex-employees are posting a blue one team heart to say goodbye. People are breaking their last tweet on Twitter, explaining how it was a wonderful experience for them to work with the team and how sad they are to see everything come to an end in this way.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-imran-khan-appears-in-public-after-assassination-attempt-shows-4-bullets-in-x-ray-of-legs-2999276

One of the ex-employee tweeted that, "Looks like I'm unemployed y'all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack. #OneTeam forever. Love you all so much. So sad it has to end this way."

Another ex-employee wrote that, "Well this isn’t looking promising. Can’t log into emails. Mac won’t turn on. But so grateful this is happening at 3am. Really appreciate the thoughtfulness on the timing front guys. Meanwhile to everyone else at Twitter, you’re the best #OneTeam."

“Wont get to Tweet it, but here it is - the last Tweet from my team and I Love y’all and thank you for the honor of a lifetime #OneTeam,” another wrote.

“Layoffs are terrible. No warning. Just an abrupt, early morning meeting on your calendar with your boss. Followed by blocked access. It’s terrible. Giving your blood, sweat, and tears to a company, only to realize it wasn't valued. The industry can do better. #OneTeam,” ex-employee mentioned.