Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

'Industry can do better': Twitter employees react to Elon Musk's mass lay-off drive

Elon Musk fires employees without prior notice.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

'Industry can do better': Twitter employees react to Elon Musk's mass lay-off drive
'Industry can do better': Twitter employees react to Elon Musk's mass lay-off drive

Twitter has started firing employees aggressively. The platform has begun informing staff via emails if they have been let go, as well as briefly closing its offices and blocking access for staff. Elon Musk, the company's new owner, reportedly wants to lay off 3,700 employees, or roughly half of the workforce, at Twitter. He made the change in an effort to save expenses and impose a strict new work ethic.

#OneTeam trends on twitter.  Ex-employees are posting a blue one team heart to say goodbye. People are breaking their last tweet on Twitter, explaining how it was a wonderful experience for them to work with the team and how sad they are to see everything come to an end in this way.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-imran-khan-appears-in-public-after-assassination-attempt-shows-4-bullets-in-x-ray-of-legs-2999276

One of the ex-employee tweeted that, "Looks like I'm unemployed y'all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack. #OneTeam forever. Love you all so much. So sad it has to end this way."

Another ex-employee wrote that, "Well this isn’t looking promising. Can’t log into emails. Mac won’t turn on. But so grateful this is happening at 3am. Really appreciate the thoughtfulness on the timing front guys. Meanwhile to everyone else at Twitter, you’re the best #OneTeam."

“Wont get to Tweet it, but here it is - the last Tweet from my team and I Love y’all and thank you for the honor of a lifetime #OneTeam,” another wrote.

“Layoffs are terrible. No warning. Just an abrupt, early morning meeting on your calendar with your boss. Followed by blocked access. It’s terrible. Giving your blood, sweat, and tears to a company, only to realize it wasn't valued. The industry can do better. #OneTeam,” ex-employee mentioned.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
BTS' J-Hope gives major fashion goals, shares photos on social media
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list
Navratri 2022: From Dholida to Chogada, best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik - know WHOPPING fees charged by celebs
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks sexy in white co-ord dress, netizens say 'we love you queen'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP names Isudan Gadhvi as CM face
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.