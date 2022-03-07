Search icon
Russia-Ukraine war: Third round of peace talks underway

Earlier in the day, Sputnik reported that Russia's delegation has left for Belarus to attend the negotiations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 07, 2022, 09:13 PM IST

The third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will take place on Monday, officials said. The Ukrainian delegation will hold peace talks with Russia at 4 p.m. Kiev time (1400 GMT), Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak, also a member of the delegation, tweeted, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik reported that Russia's delegation has left for Belarus to attend the negotiations. Ukraine and Russia held the previous two rounds of talks on February 28 and March 3, respectively.

