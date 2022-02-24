Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: 40 Ukrainian soldiers dead, several dozen wounded, says Adviser to Ukraine President Office

6:00 pm: Market bloodbath triggered by the Russia-Ukraine crisis sees more than Rs 13.44 lakh crore of investor wealth wiped away within a single day.

5:50 pm: Indian embassy in Ukraine issues third advisory: Find nearby bomb shelters if you hear sirens, warnings

5:40 pm: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discusses ‘grave situation’ in Ukraine on phone with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. EAM said discussion included how India could contribute to de-escalation.

Received a call from EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF.



Discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 24, 2022

5:20 pm: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students stuck in Ukraine, says MoS V Muraleedharan

5:10 pm: Military escalation to impact trade in India, say exporters. The Thursday attack would affect movement of consignments, payments and oil prices.

4:50 pm: Russian attack akin to Nazi invasion: Ukrainian President. Calling the early morning attack by Russian forces was "villainous", Zelensky compared it to how the Nazi Germany attacked Soviet Union during World War II. Ukraine had earlier severed diplomatic ties with Russia.

4:40 pm: 18 people killed in a missile attack in Ukraine`s southern Odessa region, regional authorities have said. At least 6 people were killed in the town of Brovary near capital Kyiv, as per town authorities.

People receiving aid in Donetsk | Pic courtesy: Reuters

4:30 pm: NATO envoys agree to beef up air, land and sea forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia, reports. NATO will conduct a video summit tomorrow (February 25) on the invasion: diplomats

4:10 pm: PM Modi to discuss impact of Ukraine-Russia crisis. PM will meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, other officials in the evening to discuss the economic impact and ways to counter rising crude oil prices, Reuters quotes a government source.

3:40 pm: UK PM Boris Johnson on Russian invasion: “This is a catastrophe for our continent. I will make an address to the nation this morning on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible.”

Johnson will speak to the parliament at the House of Commons at 1700 GMT (10.30 pm IST).

This is a catastrophe for our continent.



I will make an address to the nation this morning on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 24, 2022

3:30 pm: Mission Airlift - Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine have been asked to reach out to the embassy for evacuation. The Embassy has issued these helpline numbers: +38 0997300483, +38 0997300428, +38 0933980327, +38 0635917881 and +38 0935046170.

3:00 pm: I think that in this case, your Prime Minister can address Mr Putin. He can address our President. Many times in history, India played a peacekeeping role. We're asking for your strong voice to stop this war: Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India.

I think that in this case, your Prime Minister can address Mr Putin. He can address our President. Many times in history, India played a peacekeeping role. We're asking for your strong voice to stop this war: Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India#RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/sQxQ8XWgu9 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

1.50 pm: Crude oil prices soar past $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014

1:30 pm: MEA control room in Delhi is being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis to assist the students and other Indian nationals in Ukraine.

MEA control room in Delhi being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis to assist the students and other Indian nationals in Ukraine, amid #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/zVDIlF9Gdh — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

1 pm: Brent crude tops $100 per barrel after President Vladimir Putin launches Russia's long-anticipated attack on Ukraine, reports AP.

12:26 pm: Russian-backed separatists say they now control two towns in the Luhansk region of Ukraine: Reuters

A screen recording of flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows aircraft diverting around Ukraine. (Photo: Reuters)

12.20 pm: All those who are travelling to Kyiv, incl those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries: Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine

All those who are travelling to Kyiv, incl those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries: Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/QAxAdK0FQ4 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

12 pm (IST): Australian PM holds news conference after Russia's military operation in Ukraine

11:50 am (IST): Turkish Airlines cancels Ukraine flights on Thursday

11:38 am (IST): Ukraine military says five Russian planes and a Russian helicopter were shot down in Luhansk region: Reuters

10:50 am (IST): India calls for ‘immediate de-escalation’



India on Thursday called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine and cautioned that the situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to launch a 'military operation' in eastern Ukraine.

10:40 am (IST): Ukraine will defend itself and will win. Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now: Ukraine Foreign Minister

10:38 am (IST): Gold jumps over 2% as Russia attacks Ukraine

Gold prices on Thursday jumped over 2% to their highest in more than a year as investors rushed to safe havens after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in what could be the start of war in Europe.

Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,943.86 per ounce by 0428 GMT, its highest level since early Jan. 2021. U.S. gold futures climbed 2% to $1,949.20.

10.35 am (IST): EU says it will hold the Kremlin accountable for attack on Ukraine



The European Union will hold Moscow accountable for the "unjustified" attack on Ukraine, the chief of the bloc`s Executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Thursday.

"In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives," she said on Twitter.

"We will hold the Kremlin accountable," von der Leyen added.

EU leaders are set to hold an emergency summit in Brussels later on Thursday, after a first round of EU sanctions on Russia took effect on Wednesday. - Reuters

10:31 am (IST): Zelenskyy, in an address to Ukrainians, says the entire security, defence sector of Ukraine is working. Zelenskyy adds Russia carried out a strike on Ukraine's military infrastructure.

10.31 am: Military infrastructure, air defenses, military airfields, aircraft of Ukraine being disabled by high-precision weapons: Russian Defense Ministry

10:31 am: Dmytro Kuleba (Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine)

The world must act immediately. Future of Europe & the world is at stake. To do list:

1. Devastating sanctions on Russia NOW, including SWIFT

2. Fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats

3. Weapons, equipment for Ukraine

4. Financial assistance

5. Humanitarian assistance

10:30 am (IST): Air India flight AI1947 is coming back to Delhi due to NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) at, Kyiv, Ukraine.

10:27 am (IST): Europe warns airlines not to fly over or near Ukraine

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) warned airlines on Thursday to avoid flying over Ukraine and exercise "extreme caution" in airspace within 100 nautical miles (185 km) of the Belarus-Ukraine and Russia-Ukraine borders.

10:26 am (IST): Ukraine plans to impose martial law, official tells local media.



Multiple explosions were heard near the main airport in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev soon after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine, media reports said on Thursday. Several reports indicate several explosions in the Boryspil area to the east of the capital, CNN reported. According to the American broadcaster, at least two massive explosions were reported in the early hours of Thursday.