Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Russia-Ukraine conflict: US President Joe Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv ahead of first war anniversary

Vehicle traffic was stopped and pedestrians were prohibited from several streets in the Ukrainian capital as a precautionary security measure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 05:33 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine conflict: US President Joe Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv ahead of first war anniversary
Photo: ANI

In a display of strong American support for Ukraine just four days before the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, US President Joe Biden on Monday made a surprise visit to Kyiv, reported The Washington Post.

Kyiv is no stranger to official visits, but this one is different. The fact the US president is meeting Ukraine's leader in the heart of the capital in the middle of a full-scale conflict is significant and symbolic.

The high-risk visit, to a Ukrainian capital that has been under threat of missile attacks, signals continued commitment from the United States, the largest financial and military backer of Ukraine's effort to repel Russians from its territory, reported The Washington Post.

Biden was spotted outside St Michael Golden-Domed Monastery with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian capital was in a tight security lockdown with car traffic halted and even pedestrians blocked from certain streets. Shortly afterwards, an air raid siren went off in the city, reported The Washington Post.

His visit was shrouded in secrecy. Biden was due to leave for an announced visit to Poland from Washington on Monday evening.

Earlier, major motorcade was spotted in Kyiv amid speculations that Biden is visiting the country.

Heavy US security has been deployed near Ukraine's border as the White House had in a statement said that Biden is heading to Poland for a two-day visit to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, returning to the region as the war enters a volatile new phase without a clear path to peace.

Biden will arrive in Warsaw on Tuesday where he will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda, the White House said in a statement on Sunday.

Biden has insisted the US will continue to back Ukraine for "as long as it takes" despite flagging support among the American public and no near-term prospect of peace talks to end the conflict, reported The Washington Post.

The Biden administration has provided some USD 30 billion in security aid since President Vladimir Putin sent Russian forces into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, initiating the largest ground war in Europe since World War II -- one that already has cost his country and Ukraine hundreds of thousands of casualties.

Under Biden's leadership, the US and its NATO allies have gradually expanded the array of weaponry they have pledged to include heavy tanks.

Also, READ: ‘We are bankrupt’: Pakistan’s Defence Minister blames govt for economic crisis, says IMF has no solution

While other world leaders have visited Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy over the past year, and tour the war-scarred city, Biden has stayed away due to security concerns and fears about the possibility of conflict between the world's two largest nuclear powers, sending senior aides in his place.

Notably, First Lady Jill Biden made a surprise visit to Western Ukraine on Mother's Day in May, reported The Washington Post.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
In pics: Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma gives fashion goals in purple dress
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU January Admission 2023 Registration: Last date today to apply at ignou.ac.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.